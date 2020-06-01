SECTIONS
Commentary
Security Guard Disarmed Punk with Looted Police AR-15, Then the Mob Began To Close In

By C. Douglas Golden
Published June 1, 2020 at 6:51am
One clear thread has emerged from the unrest unleashed by the death of George Floyd: There are protesters, rioters and domestic terrorists.

One needn’t identify which of these are the most concerning. Whether it’s members of the diffuse, so-called “anti-fascist” groups known as antifa that have taken to the streets en masse, or carbon-wasting neo-Nazi agents provocateur, the true danger lies in those who aim to inflict permanent destruction on the fabric of our country by using urban upheavals as cover for nothing short of street warfare.

Lest you be inclined to excuse these individuals as less dangerous than they’re being made out to be (“What part of anti-fascist do you not understand?”), I give you a Seattle rioter of unknown ideological provenance who looted a police rifle during a protest on Saturday and was reportedly firing bullets from it into random cars.

That is, until a security guard swooped in and disarmed the punk.

According to Brandi Kruse of KCPQ-TV, the rioter took the gun from a Seattle Police Department SUV.

The incident, KIRO-TV reported, took place in downtown Seattle.

Footage from KOMO-TV showed the rioter — wearing a Rolling Stones hoodie and a blue bandana — holding the AR-15, albeit in a downward position.

The armed security guard, who was with KCPQ-TV, swooped in, pointed a handgun at the rioter and took the rifle away from him.

The rioter raised his hands and was led away by another man, who appeared to be a fellow rioter. It’s unclear what happened from there.

This wasn’t the only instance of heroism by this security guard.

According to Seattle police, a second rifle was also stolen from a Seattle Police Department vehicle — and it was recovered by the same guard.

The police Twitter post also noted that while the department had originally received no reports that the looted weapons had been fired, Kruse’s report opened up the possibility.

The Seattle police tweeted their “thanks to [Kruse’s] security guard for safely recovering both rifles and potentially saving lives. We’ll follow up if we get additional info.”

In a Twitter thread posted Sunday morning, Kruse included what she said was video of the rifle being fired. She also identified the security guard as a former Marine who is “mortified to be all over social media … He really thinks what he did was no big deal.”

According to NBC News, no arrests have been made in the case.

KIRO-TV reported that the protests in downtown Seattle had been mostly peaceful until about 4 p.m.

Then the looting started.

“KIRO 7 video shows people going into a downtown Starbucks and other retails [sic] spots and stealing merchandise. Others entered Nordstrom through a broken window and threw perfume and designer handbags to a cheering crowd, leaving shelves empty,” the station reported.

“Shards of glass litter the ground along with huge piles clothing and debris outside the Old Navy store. Windows are shattered at the Cheesecake Factory and people were seen grabbing bottles of liquor.”

And then came the torched police vehicles and appropriated firearms.

It’s here we can see the progression from protest to looting to domestic terrorism. This incident could have turned out exponentially worse. And yet, what was the response of the crowd?

The mob moved in and accused the news crew involved of working for the authorities.

This security guard protected the crowd from a potential mass shooter and their response was that he — and the people he was with — were police. They drew this conclusion because the security guard … protected them?

It isn’t something to be overthought, I suppose. The only thing we can do, in this chaotic dark night of America’s soul, is give thanks to those who, through their sense of duty and humanity, are saving lives and saving property.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







