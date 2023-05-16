Security Guard Who Fatally Shot Transgender Thief Learns Fate as DA Reveals Shocking Decision

A San Francisco security guard apprehended, then shot and killed, a transgender shoplifter.

People marched in the street in defense of 24-year-old Banko Brown, the woman who identified as a man who was shot by Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony.

From a legal standpoint, you can guess what came next.

But you wouldn’t be correct — Anthony is not being charged for the April 27 incident.

“Based on the criminal investigation, review of evidence, and evaluation of the case, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to support the filing of criminal charges,” the San Francisco district attorney’s office said in a lengthy report released Monday.

Yes, that district attorney’s office. Yes, that San Francisco.

What’s going on here? Could be the powers that be in the City by the Bay are listening to residents and realizing progressive methods aren’t working.

Almost a year ago, San Francisco voters booted far-left District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a recall election.

Now, under District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, things may be different. When a woman tries to steal from a Walgreens, gets into a tussle with a security guard, threatens to stab the guard, and then gets shot and killed, the guard is not going to take the fall.

Should Anthony have been charged in the shooting? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (2 Votes) No: 98% (107 Votes)

Anthony told police he was defending himself against Brown, and Jenkins agreed.

Security footage shows Anthony confronting Brown at the store exit as she tried to leave with a bag of stolen items.

They grappled for about a minute, with Anthony pinning Brown to the floor. Eventually, Anthony let Brown up, and Brown grabbed her bag and went out the door, with Anthony following.

Brown then turned and made a lunging motion toward Anthony, who raised a handgun and shot Brown. Brown fell to the sidewalk. She died at a hospital a few hours later, according to the DA’s report.

WATCH: Newly-released surveillance footage from SF DA @BrookeJenkinsSF‘s office shows Banko Brown’s last moments before he was shot and killed at a Downtown SF Walgreens in April. The video appears to show Brown walking with a bag in hand toward the store’s exit when the… pic.twitter.com/m7tNK9H4Ki — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) May 15, 2023

Later interviewed by police, Anthony said he normally lets shoplifters go, “but this time it was different because she wanted to fight me back.”

Anthony said the only way to prevent himself from getting hurt was by putting Brown in a chokehold. He also was at a disadvantage since his partner was on break, he said.

Anthony told police that while the pair struggled, Brown threatened to stab him. “That’s what really put the fear in my heart,” he said.

Upon releasing Brown, Anthony drew his gun and pointed it downward, prepared to defend himself if Brown charged at him.

Brown did just that, although her intention was apparently to spit on Anthony — which he said he realized a split second after shooting her when he felt her spit on his face.

“I didn’t want to end no life. That’s not my intention. I just wanted to stop the threat,” he told police.

WATCH: In a recorded police interview, Walgreens security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony discusses how he remembers the fatal shooting of Banko Brown unfolding. The video is part of a trove of evidence and video footage related to the killing that was released by SF DA… pic.twitter.com/XX4x407ewZ — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) May 16, 2023

While Jenkins’ decision not to charge Anthony may be sending a new message to San Francisco’s criminal element, there were objections to it.

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton said Brown was “executed,” according to the New York Post.

Julia Arroyo, co-executive director of the Young Women’s Freedom Center, said, “We do not need to see the video to know that Banko Brown’s killing was unjustified. Armed force is not a justified response to poverty.”

There was even a march protesting what was seen as the martyrdom of Brown.

Protesters marched down San Francisco’s Market Street Monday evening demanding justice for Banko Brown who was fatally shot by a security guard at Walgreens last month. The DA announced earlier in the day she would not be filing charges against the guard. https://t.co/7K54TMc2Ui pic.twitter.com/G04hQaRqHi — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 16, 2023

The laissez-faire attitude toward shoplifting that is typical of progressive “prosecutors” is causing retailers to flee downtown San Francisco.

Residents should be thanking Jenkins for putting her foot down and hopefully starting to turn the ship around.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.