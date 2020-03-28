Security Guard Takes Over Cowboy Museum's Social Media Amid COVID-19 with Hilarious Results

Museums across America have remained closed to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

After announcing its closure on March 16, the National Cowboy Museum handed its social media job responsibilities off to head security guard Tim.

“I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed,” the novice social media user wrote on the museum’s accounts.

Tim was left to figure things out as he went, not really sure how to navigate the world of social media.

TRENDING: Frmr Biden Staffer Drops Bombshell Allegation: Joe Pinned Me to the Wall Then Penetrated Me

“I’m new to social media but excited to share what I am told is called ‘content’ on all of The Cowboy’s what I am told are ‘platforms’ including the Twitter, the Facebook, and the Instagram,” Tim wrote on the museum’s Facebook page.

“My team and I will also continue to protect and monitor the museum and grounds. Thanks, Tim We are required to smile in our official photos. Send.”

In the past 10 or so days, Tim has learned that he has a particular knack for creating hilarious, viral-worthy social media content.

Asked how I ended up doing the social media. I got roped into it. LOL. Here’s a twisted rawhide rope used by the Argentinian Gauchos. Gauchos were the South American equivalent of the American Cowboy. Argentina 1880-1900. Leather, iron 1983.62.37 #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/qXjQ2BBmJi — Nat’l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 24, 2020

Tim has cheerfully poked fun at himself for not understanding how to take a proper selfie, for not knowing what young people mean by “TikTok,” and — to his grandson’s dismay — getting the concept of a hashtag hilariously wrong.

Someone suggested I post a Tick Tock. It’s from our Warhol and The West Exhibition.

Roy Rogers Alarm Clock c 1951 from The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; Founding Collection, Contribution The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc TC526.36 #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/FTz9Gp5bZH — Nat’l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 21, 2020

Visitors from around the country have flocked to the museum’s social media accounts just to find out what Tim will post on any given day.

RELATED: High School Choir Connects on Video for Beautiful Acapella Version of 'Over the Rainbow'

From inside the empty museum, Tim has introduced people to neat artifacts and artwork, such as a Frederic Remington sculpture called The Bronco Buster from 1918.

Here’s a sculpture by Frederic Remington called The Bronco Buster cast in 1918. What do you guys think of it? Seth in marketing told me that asking questions on the social media is good for “engagement.” Let’s get engaged! LOL! Thanks, Tim I’m very happily married to Tina though pic.twitter.com/lMTxUpfTeJ — Nat’l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 20, 2020

The head of security has managed to stitch cowboy history together with modern-day technology terms, leaving viewers a bit more educated and feeling a lot more cheerful.

Want to borrow some lip balm? You’re looking kind of chapped! Lucas, my grandson, didn’t think it was that funny, but I think you guys will LOL. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim. pic.twitter.com/pbUPTWJu8G — Nat’l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 20, 2020

The new social media guru signs all of his posts with “Thanks, Tim,” and often references his wife, Tina, and grandson, Lucas.

He may not be the most technologically savvy guy out there, but that is exactly why people find him so endearing.

“What we found was an authentic voice for the Museum,” Seth Spillman, the museum’s chief marketing and communications director, told CNN.

“What we didn’t anticipate was how much that voice would resonate with people during this difficult time,” Spillman said. “It’s wonderful.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.