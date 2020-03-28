SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Security Guard Takes Over Cowboy Museum's Social Media Amid COVID-19 with Hilarious Results

By Kim Davis
Published March 28, 2020 at 7:49am
Print

Museums across America have remained closed to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

After announcing its closure on March 16, the National Cowboy Museum handed its social media job responsibilities off to head security guard Tim.

“I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed,” the novice social media user wrote on the museum’s accounts.

Tim was left to figure things out as he went, not really sure how to navigate the world of social media.

TRENDING: Frmr Biden Staffer Drops Bombshell Allegation: Joe Pinned Me to the Wall Then Penetrated Me

“I’m new to social media but excited to share what I am told is called ‘content’ on all of The Cowboy’s what I am told are ‘platforms’ including the Twitter, the Facebook, and the Instagram,” Tim wrote on the museum’s Facebook page.

“My team and I will also continue to protect and monitor the museum and grounds. Thanks, Tim We are required to smile in our official photos. Send.”

In the past 10 or so days, Tim has learned that he has a particular knack for creating hilarious, viral-worthy social media content.

Tim has cheerfully poked fun at himself for not understanding how to take a proper selfie, for not knowing what young people mean by “TikTok,” and — to his grandson’s dismay — getting the concept of a hashtag hilariously wrong.

Visitors from around the country have flocked to the museum’s social media accounts just to find out what Tim will post on any given day.

RELATED: High School Choir Connects on Video for Beautiful Acapella Version of 'Over the Rainbow'

From inside the empty museum, Tim has introduced people to neat artifacts and artwork, such as a Frederic Remington sculpture called The Bronco Buster from 1918.

The head of security has managed to stitch cowboy history together with modern-day technology terms, leaving viewers a bit more educated and feeling a lot more cheerful.

The new social media guru signs all of his posts with “Thanks, Tim,” and often references his wife, Tina, and grandson, Lucas.

He may not be the most technologically savvy guy out there, but that is exactly why people find him so endearing.

“What we found was an authentic voice for the Museum,” Seth Spillman, the museum’s chief marketing and communications director, told CNN.

“What we didn’t anticipate was how much that voice would resonate with people during this difficult time,” Spillman said. “It’s wonderful.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Security Guard Takes Over Cowboy Museum's Social Media Amid COVID-19 with Hilarious Results
High School Choir Connects on Video for Beautiful Acapella Version of 'Over the Rainbow'
'Law & Order' Actor Mark Blum Dead from Coronavirus
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Crash Facebook Live by Streaming Concert for Fans from Home
Neil Diamond Shares COVID-19 Version of 'Sweet Caroline'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×