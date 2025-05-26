Share
Commentary

See It: The 2020 George Floyd Mural That Collapsed from Lightning Strike One Year After Creation

 By Randy DeSoto  May 26, 2025 at 3:15pm
Share

As some have taken the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s death this weekend to honor him, it’s worth recalling how a mural dedicated to him was struck by lightning just a year after its creation.

It is, of course, tragic when anyone loses their way in life, becoming addicted to drugs and in trouble with the law, as was the case with Floyd.

Though Minneapolis police officer Derrick Chauvin was convicted of murder in 2021 in the death of Floyd, who was in his custody, an autopsy revealed that there was both fentanyl and methamphetamine in the man’s system, which may have been contributing factors to his death.

Floyd would not comply with police orders to stay in the squad car, prompting Chauvin to eventually get on top of him and put a knee on his neck.

Video shown during the Chauvin trial showed Floyd appearing to experience a panic attack, perhaps caused or exacerbated by the drugs in his system. He was calling out that he could not breathe before Chauvin ever sought to subdue him on the ground.

Was Chauvin wrongly convicted of George Floyd’s death?

Regardless, the most enduring image was of Chauvin on top of Floyd, with many concluding he was solely responsible for Floyd’s death.

Protests and riots erupted around the country, starting in May 2020. Communities built statues in Floyd’s honor. The square where the incident took place in Minneapolis was named after him. The Black Lives Matter movement was elevated to new heights.

And in Toledo, Ohio, a mural honoring Floyd was painted in the summer of 2020.

Related:
Watch: It's 2025, And Pro Sports Teams Are Still Lionizing George Floyd

But in July 2021, lightning struck the building, reducing the mural to rubble.



“A witness who saw the wall fall told [Toledo Fire and Rescue] they had seen a lightning bolt strike the building. The department later confirmed the strike to be the cause of the collapse,” local CBS affiliation WTOL-TV reported.

It feels like a fitting end to an artwork meant to lionize someone with a long criminal record — including felony assault and robbery — who did not deserve it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




White House Sending DOGE Cuts To Congress for Rescission, Including PBS, NPR, and Foreign Aid
Hamas Makes Cease-Fire Announcement After Israel Deals a Crushing Blow
Clip: The Time Phil Robertson Gave Trump the Best 15 Second Endorsement in History
Thomas, Alito Fire Back After SCOTUS Rejects Critical 'Two Genders' Case
Payback: Trump's Presidential Library Is Getting Started, And Just Look Where He Got the First $37 Million
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation