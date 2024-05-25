This should probably go without saying, but apparently it doesn’t: If a bull wants your bag, just let it go.

There are very few people who this might not apply to. Farmers, maybe. Matadors. Runners in Pamplona. Even on the last count, you’d hope that even the thrill-seekers would just pull a “Frozen” and let it go.

If you’re a random woman on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, no. Just no. You’re not one of the people with a bull pass, let it be.

We’re talking about this, however, so guess how that ended?

According to KTLA-TV, the video was taken on a beach in the resort town in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on May 11.

The video, taken by María Leticia Montaño Casas, shows the bull already eating from a canopy that apparently belonged to the woman.

And what was she doing? Trying to lure it away. Because why not?

“Later in the video, the bull is still on the beach and eating from some bags left in the sand several feet from the woman’s campsite,” KTLA reported.

At that point, the woman decided to take the bags from the bull.

Do you think you could dodge a bull? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 9% (26 Votes) No: 91% (260 Votes)

It’s not as if she didn’t have warning, mind you. If she forgot that bulls aren’t cuddly bunnies, say, there were bystanders to warn her.

“You are really playing with it right now. Please don’t do that,” one said.

“Jesus. Please get away, you’re not doing us any favors,” another chimed in.

At that point, this went exactly how you would expect it would; the bull gored the woman several times, charging the woman and hitting her with her horns.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage that some viewers will find disturbing.







The woman lay in the fetal position as bystanders yelled at her to stay down. The bull then proceeded to stop.

It’s unclear what the extent of the woman’s injuries were.

This isn’t an uncommon event at Cabo San Lucas, either; according to KTTV-TV, officials said that the beach this was filmed at was in close proximity to cattle ranchers which makes encounters like this not uncommon.

Yet, you would think this would be common sense. A bull is, well, rather menacing up close. If one wishes to engage with a male bovine, it’s wise to either have heavy weaponry or experience dealing with huge toros, hopefully both.

This woman had neither. She had food. And how did it end up? You do the math and decide whether you want a fate like this for yourself.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.