'See You in Court': Arizona GOP AG Candidate Officially Files First Lawsuit Challenging 2022 Election

It looks like the recently anointed governor-elect of Arizona, Katie Hobbs, is headed to court.

Hobbs currently serves as Arizona’s secretary of state. Since she refused to recuse herself from her official duties, it was her responsibility to oversee the Grand Canyon State’s election processes, which were at the center of controversy on Election Day.

Reports indicate as many as 48 percent of voting locations in Maricopa County, Arizona, suffered printer or tabulator malfunctions, creating incredibly long lines and multi-hour wait times for voters in the county.

The Western Journal received over 20 exclusive videos featuring Arizona voters and polling location workers explaining the barriers they encountered while attempting to cast their ballots as a direct result of the malfunctions.

Given that these long lines could have discouraged same-day voters — voters expected to lean Republican — Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abraham Hamadeh is suing to contest the election results.

After Arizona’s final votes dropped on Monday, Hamadeh was shown to be trailing his Democratic opponent, Kris Mayes, by a mere 510 votes.

On Tuesday, Hamadeh announced his lawsuit.

Arizonans demand answers and deserve transparency about the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the General Election by certain election officials. I will not stop fighting until ALL voters receive justice. See you in court. pic.twitter.com/5jJ6WWt8IK — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) November 23, 2022

Should the election in Arizona be redone? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2967 Votes) No: 0% (10 Votes)

“Arizonans demand answers and deserve transparency about the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the General Election by certain election officials,” Hamadeh tweeted, along with a screenshot of the lawsuit.

“I will not stop fighting until ALL voters receive justice. See you in court.”

Hamadeh was joined by the Republican National Committee in filing the lawsuit.

In an official news release sent to The Western Journal, Hamadeh was adamant that Arizona voters deserved answers in regard to “the gross incompetence and mismanagement” by the state’s election officials.

Furthermore, he asserted the notion that many Arizona voters were disenfranchised by the long lines and other troubles at voting locations.

The statement goes on to list four specific errors believed to be the result of gross misconduct.

Those include improper and/or lack of training for poll workers, as well as confusing messages to the public regarding election processes (the lawsuit alleges voters were told they could leave their voting locations after checking in, which may have resulted in those voters’ votes being discounted); ballot duplication errors; electronic duplication errors; and the “erroneous and unlawful counting of early ballot’s lacking affidavit signatures.”

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is also questioning the fairness of the election.

Via Twitter, Lakes’ campaign went as far as to call for a redo of voting in Maricopa County.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.