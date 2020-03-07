'We All See What’s Going on Here:' Dem Strategist Says 'Deteriorating' Biden Will Lead to Disaster for Party

A top surrogate for the Bernie Sanders campaign told Fox News this week that former Vice President Joe Biden is “mentally deteriorating” and warned that Democrats will face a “disaster” if the presidential hopeful is nominated.

Justin Horwitz, a Democrat strategist and a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday that there is a consensus among top Democrats that Biden is in a steep mental “decline.”

“He is a candidate that is mentally deteriorating,” Horwitz said Biden on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“People in the Democratic establishment say, ‘Oh don’t say that’. They really believe that they can shield Joe Biden from public scrutiny and the reality is, they can’t,” he said.

I went on Fox News because MSNBC andCNN won’t allow people who support Sanders to air out the elephant in the room: Joe Biden’s mental health. It’s something we all see, and we should get out ahead of it now, because this will be a major part of how Trump crushes Biden. pic.twitter.com/5hdL3VAAr7 — Justin (@JustinAHorwitz) March 6, 2020

“We all see what’s going on here and it’s going to be a disaster if we nominate Joe Biden,” he continued.

Horwitz added that the former vice president is “a candidate in the decline” and noted that establishment Democrats are “perfectly aware” of his supposedly deteriorating mental state.

“He can’t get on stage without making some type of gaffe, and these aren’t the same gaffes that he made in his previous two failed presidential runs,” he said. “These gaffes are a lot more serious. These gaffes clearly indicate that he is not all there anymore.”

Describing Sanders as a “sharp debater,” Horwitz made a prediction that Biden’s declining cognitive state will be highlighted when the two candidates spar one-on-one during the next debate.

“I think Bernie picks up steam and ends up winning the nomination because Biden simply can’t debate,” he said.

While Horwitz stopped short of accusing top Democrats of conspiring to deny Sanders the party’s nomination, he did accuse them of attempting run interference to protect Biden from himself.

“They’re trying to protect him from being in public. Well, unfortunately, when you run for president, you’re going to be in public. People are going to see what’s happening,” Horwitz said.

Horwitz’s comments come after a month in which Biden has made a number of gaffes on the campaign trail.

While campaigning in South Carolina in February, Biden told potential voters, “My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.”

Joe Biden: “My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate…if you don’t like me, you can vote for the other Biden.” Joe Biden is running for… Senate? pic.twitter.com/7EcO3ajAOu — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 25, 2020

Days later, Biden was introducing Jamie Harrison, a candidate for the Senate in South Carolina, when he mistakenly introduced Harrison as the “next president.”

Biden also claimed that gun violence has killed 150 million Americans since 2007, mistakenly referred to Fox News host Chris Wallace as “Chuck” and stumbled while attempting to recite the Declaration of Independence.

“All men and women created by — go, you know, you know — the thing,” Biden said at an event in Texas on Monday.

These and other gaffes have led many Republicans and some Democrats to question the candidate’s cognitive health.

A number of the former vice president’s supporters told Fox News at the Biden rally Monday in Texas that they are concerned by his repeated gaffes.

“It’s very concerning. I mean, when he’s getting softballs thrown at him and he can’t answer the question,” a supporter told Fox News. “It’s getting rougher. The hard times haven’t even started.”

President Donald Trump has also turned the question of Biden’s mental acuity into a campaign issue.

At a Fox News town hall event Thursday, Trump challenged Biden’s competency while explaining his dismay at the candidate’s surprising victories on Super Tuesday.

TRUMP ON BIDEN: “Then we have this crazy thing that happened on Tuesday, which he thought was Thursday, but he also said 150 million people were killed with guns and that he was running for the the United States Senate — There’s something going on there.” pic.twitter.com/GPn3vlEcV1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2020

“Then we have this crazy thing that happened on Tuesday, which [Biden] thought was Thursday, but he also said 150 million people were killed with guns and that he was running for the the United States Senate,” Trump said.

“There’s something going on there,” the president added.

