See It: Kevin McCarthy Goes Viral for 'Priceless' Facial Expressions Behind Biden During SOTU

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 9, 2023 at 6:27am
For those rolling their eyes at home during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, rest assured you weren’t alone. Some in the joint session of Congress that Biden addressed were doing it, too.

Take House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who’s currently going viral for his facial expressions during the speech.

While McCarthy had promised to not engage “in the theatrics of tearing up speeches” in a video posted on his Twitter account the morning of the State of the Union — a dig at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s performative destruction of then-President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020 — he didn’t bother hiding his boredom, either.

It was clear he wasn’t a fan.

Take, for instance, the tail end of this clip, after Uncle Joe began yelling about “mannrafacturing” and “inferrstrre.” (What the rest of us call “manufacturing” and “infrastructure,” respectively.)

Should Republicans impeach Biden?

After what looks like an involuntary eye-roll on McCarthy’s part, he started slow-clapping sarcastically after Vice President Kamala Harris sprang up and enthusiastically began slapping those palms together.

After another face, one Twitter user noted that “McCarthy is all of us right now.”

“McCarthy’s facial expressions are gold,” former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted, as well.

And the New York Post’s Miranda Divine: “McCarthy’s face is priceless.”

McCarthy’s expressions weren’t the only priceless reactions during Tuesday’s speech.

Here’s Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee, looking as if he’s just been offered a chance to buy the Brooklyn Bridge from its self-declared “rightful owner,” New York Rep. George Santos:

Meanwhile, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat-turned-independent who caucuses with the Democrats, was so bored by the address that she was checking her phone during an applause line.

Not everyone kept their cool, mind you. There was GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s face after Biden called for a ban on so-called “assault weapons,” which he seemed to intimate included “semi-automatic handguns.”

And then there was Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:

However, most of us could have our reactions summed up by Kevin McCarthy‘s face.

Sure, it may not be as memorable as tearing up a speech. However, it was an appropriate reaction to an appropriately dull address. Eat your heart out, Nancy.

Truth and Accuracy

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
