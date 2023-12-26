Former first lady Melania Trump will reportedly be out and about more in the coming year.

The 53-year-old has kept somewhat of a low profile since she and former President Donald Trump left the White House in January 2021.

While sightings of her at her family’s Mar-a-Lago resort have been reported, the former model and mother to Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has more or less avoided being spotted in public for the last several years.

Citing a source said to be close to the Trump family, Page Six reported that now that her son with the former president is 17, she feels she can devote more time to public appearances.

She also reportedly plans to play a prominent role in her husband’s re-election campaign this coming year.

Page Six reported: “A source tells Page Six that after Donald Trump scored a recent Supreme Court victory in his federal election subversion case, ‘Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024.’

“The Trumpworld source told us that after Melania recently appeared with fellow former first ladies at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral, she is, ‘feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure after her positive reception at the Carter funeral.’”

Melania Trump drew a significant amount of attention when she attended Rosalynn Carter’s funeral on Nov. 29.

Melania Trump joins fellow former first ladies in rare public appearance at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral https://t.co/ujXdrrhNR6 pic.twitter.com/rr5jmgGnHn — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2023

A week after former President Jimmy Carter buried his wife, Melania Trump attended a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives.

Former first lady Melania Trump discusses her personal process in becoming an American citizen during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in Washington D.C.@MELANIATRUMP pic.twitter.com/jB162ZkTkm — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 15, 2023

Her presence was so notable that the Associated Press described it as “rare.”

“Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history,” Page Six’s source said. “She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around.”

“The immediate family, including Melania, is solidly behind the former president,” the person said in a reference to Trump’s campaign and his fight against the Justice Department.

The source said that earlier this month Melania joined her husband for an event at Mar-a-Lago in which both were said to have been in good spirits.

“They were both in great moods,” the person said. “Melania was going around greeting everyone.”

Page Six concluded, “Look for more Melania in 2024.”

