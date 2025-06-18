See All the Mexican Flags At 'No Kings' Events? Mexican Voters Just Made That Look Even Worse

Thank a lefty today, America. Why, you ask? Well, we have no kings today. Granted, we had no kings in the interim between July 4, 1776, and this weekend, but a bunch of purple-haired keffiyeh-clad popinjays made sure of that with “No Kings” protests across the nation. Whew. That was a close one, America.

Yes, apparently, we’re led to believe that these American patriots took to the streets this weekend to both protest democratically elected President Donald Trump and a parade meant to mark the 250th anniversary of our civilian-controlled U.S. Army, but they did it by 1) burning American flags, 2) flying the American flag upside-down, or 3) flying the Mexican flag.

And this wasn’t just a few people flying the Mexican tricolor:

no kings protest in modesto. more mexican flags than i could count, at least a dozen “86 47” signs, and lots of fat boomers in masks. pic.twitter.com/uOD0xQy6he — Central Valley Politics (@CV__Politics) June 14, 2025

Anti-ICE, “No Kings” Day protesters draped in Mexican flags crowding around a bottleneck at the Army 250 parade in D.C., pushing and yelling at an asian American family should about sum up the Resist 4.0 movement: pic.twitter.com/I8K1IgqrWQ — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyJr1) June 15, 2025

Based LAPD cop throws No Kings protester’s mexican flag back over the fence where he is unable to retrieve it. Los Angeles Police Department starting to feel the fatigue of the failed policies of Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom #NoKingsDay #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/9l3Rct3wmQ — Bill The Butcher 🇺🇸 (@ButcherBilly__) June 15, 2025

Mounted police take the Mexican flag from a car on the street during ‘No Kings’ protest in Los Angeles this weekend. pic.twitter.com/It3JwiV8xk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 16, 2025

Did you go to the "No Kings" protests? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (55 Votes)

This last one, I have to admit, was a strange one in my book: Not only did Mexico have a literal monarchy as late as 1867 — when Habsburg Maximilian I was deposed from the throne — but was pretty much a one-party state under the PRI, or Partido Revolucionario Institucional, until 2000.

And, lo and behold, it seems to be going back that way — something that was demonstrated, with no shortage of irony, by Mexican voters precisely as the “No Kings” idiots were flying its flags on Saturday.

From a New York Times piece dated Sunday, titled “In Mexico, Thousands Ran for Office, Few Voted and One Party Dominated It All”:

Justices aligned with Mexico’s leftist governing party now dominate the Supreme Court. Party loyalists control a new tribunal with the power to fire judges and the court that decides federal election disputes.

Leaders of the Morena party, which already holds the presidency and Congress, had insisted that their contentious judicial overhaul, among the most far-reaching ever tried by a large democracy, would not be a power grab. On the contrary, they said, it would make judges accountable to voters and begin to fix a system that most Mexicans say is marred by corruption, nepotism and widespread impunity for criminals.

But Mexico’s shift away from an appointment-based system to having voters elect judges has, at least for now, amounted to a crucial step in Morena’s consolidation of power, according to final election results made available on Sunday.

Candidates with Morena’s stamp of approval sailed to victories in Mexico’s most powerful courts and in court circuits across the country, showcasing critics’ fears that the election could eliminate the last major check on Morena’s power.

This, by the by, has been years in coming, with former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — term-limited when he left office in September of last year — consolidating power on the way out the door. Helpfully, with his fingers on the scales, he passed the president off to a Morena myrmidon, now-President Claudia Sheinbaum.

And what an unlawful election it was! As The Wall Street Journal noted in a report on the election last year, “Since before the campaign officially began, Mr. López Obrador has been running up the fiscal deficit, using government programs to throw money at voters and the economy. He also has used his bully pulpit to campaign for Ms. Sheinbaum, in violation of electoral law.”

The Journal also noted that Sheinbaum’s “threats to use executive power to crush pluralism and grab control of the Supreme Court frighten Mexican democrats.”

Well, as it turned out, they should have been frightened: One party, no last check on Morena’s power to rule as the PRI did until the turn of the century. And yet, here are the geniuses with “No Kings” parading around with the Mexican flag while Morena consolidated its power, less than a year after it won a second term in an election marred by violence. (Dozens were killed or kidnapped in voting-related violence, including some candidates.)

Thus, in order to ensure we have “No Kings,” leftists needed to … fly the flag of a country that’s on its way back to having an imperial judiciary and one-party rule? Some might almost call that dangerously close to a monarchy: a party that coronates presidential candidates and judges and acts to suppress any threat to its power.

And make no mistake, Mexicans seemed to sense that this was a pretty futile election; only 13 percent of the country’s 100 million eligible voters bothered to cast a ballot, with many of them returned blank, the Times reported.

“We need to see what can be refined to make it easier for Mexican men and women to vote,” President Sheinbaum said, adding, “I’m convinced that this election will clean up the judiciary.”

Oh, I bet she does. A constitutional law researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Juan José Garza Onofre, put it more bluntly: “There won’t be any institutional check on Morena’s power for at least the next two years.”

So, like, the actual thing they were protesting in America is actually happening in the country whose flag the “No Kings” crowd was vigorously waving. Nice irony, folks. The iron law of woke projection remains entirely undefeated.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.