See the Photos: Dubai Looks to Break Guinness World Record with 100-Story Residential Tower

 By Richard Moorhead  December 26, 2022 at 2:39pm
Would you live in the world’s tallest residential building?

Architects are planning a skyscraper that will set the world record for a residential building in Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates.

If completed according to plan, the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences will take the Guinness World Record from an American building, the Central Park Tower in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

The building, which is a joint venture between Emirati real estate company Binghatti and watchmaker Jacob & Co, will ultimately have 100 stories, according to the Daily Mail.

That’s two more than Central Park Tower.

While the tower would break the record for the tallest residential building, it wouldn’t take the top spot for a tall building overall.

The Burj Khalifa, another structure in Dubai, currently holds that record. That 162-story building is used for a variety of residential, commercial, and hospitality uses.

Is Dubai on your bucket list?

The Burj Binghatti is being marketed as an ultra-luxury housing project.

The eventual residents of the building will have access to amenities such as a “daycare, bodyguard, chauffeur, and private chef,” according to a statement marketing the building obtained by the Post.

More marketing material for the project promises an “impeccable, high-end bespoke living exclusively fashioned for the elite.”

Binghatti doesn’t disclose a planned date for the building’s completion.

Dubai, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has established itself as a playground for the world’s wealthiest elite.

The government of the Emirates has engaged in a wide-ranging espionage and intelligence operation to secure leverage over American companies and the United States government, according to recently disclosed intelligence reports.

The plan for the building is ambitious — so much as to raise doubt about its eventual completion.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




