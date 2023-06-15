Seemingly Innocuous Message from Joe Biden Triggers Vulgar Response from WNBA Star

President Joe Biden appeared to upset one of the WNBA’s biggest stars with a message posted from his Twitter account Wednesday.

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson fired off a vulgar tweet that left little doubt she felt the White House had been dismissive of her on-court success.

Biden tweeted an innocuous message that congratulated the city of Las Vegas on finally bringing home some serious championship hardware.

The Golden Knights of the NHL won their first Stanley Cup on Tuesday after only a handful of seasons in the league.

The president (or whoever runs his account) posted, “Congrats to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.

“Today, the team and entire community are champions.”

Congrats to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city. Today, the team and entire community are champions. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 14, 2023

“Sin City” is now a sports town after years of being known as a haven for gambling, prostitution and Sen. Harry Reid’s degeneracy.

The Las Vegas Raiders play in what is arguably the best sports stadium in the world.

Meanwhile, it appears as though the Oakland Athletics will soon call the Nevada city home.

For now, Vegas is hanging its hat on a Stanley Cup that will complement the city’s true existing gem: Wayne Newton.

But was the NHL title the city’s first “major” sports championship, as Biden claimed? That all depends on how one defines the word “major.”

The WNBA’s Aces brought Las Vegas a league title last year — one that the president forgot happened, never knew about or intentionally dismissed.

Wilson — a two-time league MVP — came across Biden’s tweet and was not too pleased about her team’s championship being overlooked by the president.

With some serious attitude, she shared a gif and tweeted, “Twitter not letting me quote tweet potus tweet but …BFFR when is our White House visit cause…”

Twitter not letting me quote tweet potus tweet but …BFFR 😐😐 when is our White House visit cause … pic.twitter.com/o9uc88Qg6U — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 14, 2023

According to Urban Dictionary, “BFFR” means “Be f***ing for real.”

The online slang interpreter further notes BFFR is “used when you want someone to stop lying or to get in touch with reality.”

Although the Seattle Storm celebrated their 2020 championship with a White House visit, the 2021 champs — the Chicago Sky — met with former President Barack Obama instead. Perhaps that explains why the Aces didn’t get an invite to the Biden White House.

Not to defend a doddering failure of a president, but Biden might have not been entirely wrong to slight the WNBA by being unaware of or choosing to ignore its 2022 champions.

Are WNBA teams "major" sports franchises? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 37% (126 Votes) No: 63% (218 Votes)

The league’s ratings are in a basement somewhere under Caesars Palace, while the Aces might be less popular in the city than notorious 20th-century mobster Bugsy Siegel.

According to Statista, the team averaged about 5,600 fans during its title season — not even a third of the more than 18,000 per game who showed up to watch the Golden Knights this season.

In any event, Biden has drawn the ire of the WNBA with his Vegas snub.

We can probably expect an apology soon as the league will without a doubt try to take up a residency at the White House.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.