After members of OPEC+ gave President Joe Biden the double-barreled middle finger on Wednesday by announcing they would be cutting oil production by 2 million barrels per day, U.S. oil industry trade groups couldn’t resist the temptation to mess with him a little over the snub.

In one post, the U.S. Oil & Gas Association pointed out that Biden had only one option left: increase domestic oil production.

The trade group joked that “Life comes at you pretty fast …”

OPEC says no, SPR options all but gone… The WH has one option left and it is the one option they should have never turned away from in the first place – the US based oil and gas industry. Life comes at you pretty fast…. — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) October 5, 2022

In another post, they mocked him again. They wrote, “Seems like just yesterday the President was meeting w[ith] the Saudis …”

Seems like just yesterday the President was meeting w the Saudis… OPEC+ Panel Recommends 2 Million-Barrel Cut to Output Limits https://t.co/57Q2AF2mBC — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) October 5, 2022

Biden deserves to be ridiculed. He was handed a country that was no longer dependent upon Middle Eastern tyrants for oil, which is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy.

On Day One, his administration set out to reverse that. Hours after receiving the greatest honor of his life, Biden scribbled his name on an executive order revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

In March, Forbes’ energy analyst David Blackmon wrote that if Biden hadn’t revoked the permit, “It is completely fair to note that, that pipeline system would likely be in service today, and would be bringing as much as 900,000 barrels of crude oil into the U.S. system. That’s more than enough to offset volumes of crude coming into the U.S. from Russia, and to eliminate a need to offset those now-banned Russian volumes by begging for more such heavy crude from Venezuela.”

Let that sink in.

Another executive order placed a 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits on federal lands and waters.

During his first month in office, Biden signed an executive order to “eliminate fossil fuel subsidies.” And while announcing new regulations for the oil and gas industry, he said, “Climate change will be at the center of our national security and foreign policy,” according to a Republican National Committee release.

The Biden administration has “repeatedly suspended or halted oil and gas leases on federal lands, cutting off more potential U.S. oil and gas production,” the RNC said.

American Petroleum Institute was happy to remind him of this after the OPEC announcement Wednesday.

Just a reminder – amid calls to increase domestic production, the Biden administration has leased fewer acres for oil and gas production on federal lands and waters than any other administration dating back to the end of World War II. https://t.co/LVV41OFaup — American Petroleum Institute (@APIenergy) October 5, 2022

His administration’s deliberate efforts to sabotage the U.S. fossil fuel industry have reduced supply and driven prices skyward.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in America as of October 6 was $3.867. This is down from its June 14 peak of $5.016. The average price for a gallon diesel was $4.883. Diesel reached its peak of $5.816 on June 19.

Bear in mind that these are merely average prices nationwide. California residents pay the highest prices in the country. The average price for gallon of regular unleaded gas in the state is currently about $6.42.

The lofty prices Americans are paying at the pump didn’t happen by accident — they have been part of the progressive plan for years. Simply put, Democrats are convinced that if they can drive up the prices of fossil fuels to prohibitive levels, consumers will seek alternatives — like electric cars.

The only problem is that we don’t yet have the technology necessary to transition fully to clean energy, and it will take decades to get there. In a December 2021 interview, Stanford University professor Mark Jacobson told CNBC that he had developed a plan for the U.S. to “meet its total energy needs using 100% wind, water and solar by 2050.” That’s 28 years from now. And coming from a clean energy enthusiast, that’s likely an optimistic guess.

In the meantime, America is sitting on top of an enormous supply of oil, yet the Biden administration has done their best to keep it in the ground. And the members of OPEC+ have made the decision to cut supply when the world needs it the most. They’re delighted with oil at $90 per barrel. Why wouldn’t they be?

And Biden is looking pretty foolish in the eyes of the world.

Shortly after learning of OPEC’s decision on Wednesday, Biden traveled to Florida to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. Putting on his “tough guy” act, he was caught on a hot mic telling Fort Meyers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, “No one f***s with a Biden.”

But that’s not entirely true.

The members of OPEC+ just did.

