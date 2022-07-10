A chance encounter has shown a spotlight on a man who has been making lives brighter without any notice.

Kevin Cate, who once worked with the Obama administration, tweeted about his encounter with a man he met at a Waffle House restaurant in Midway, Florida.

The man told Cate that he was giving away money — a few dollars at a time — to strangers he encounters at Waffle House.

The man did not give Cate his name.

He noted that his motivation came from the final words his mother said to him.

Cate said the man told him his mom’s final words were “love everybody.”

And that, he said, is what he tries to do by giving away $1 or $5 at a time, which has amounted to $13,000 since he began his generous act in 2014.

Saw this man sitting by himself at a Waffle House in Midway, Florida. So I said hello and asked him what he was doing with that money. pic.twitter.com/UY2uBW7hXE — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

He said he’s given away more than $13,000 to strangers, kids, and people he meets at Waffle House (his favorite) and elsewhere. And they all come with that note you see in the picture. He copies and cut these out every few days. Obviously, I ask about the note. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

Response to this couldn’t be any more beautiful. Thank you. ❤️ If you have time, read the replies. People are sharing their own stories of “love every body.” To media, yes you can use this. Lastly, while he was alone, clearly his mom’s love is still with him and now all of us. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 10, 2022



The story struck a chord among many on Twitter

He’s absolutely right. All the great religions boil down to one theme: love thy neighbor. — DCTBlackwell (@dctblackwell) July 9, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to talk to this gentleman and sharing his story. He has no idea how many people his mother’s message has touched people far and wide today…and we didn’t get money or the note. We got the love his mama intended! What a legacy she left. — Mary Morris (@Mmorris10Morris) July 10, 2022

This is wonderful. How awesome that you took the time to talk with him and share his story! This is wonderful Twittering! — Becky Lynne Lannister ☮️ (@BeckyLannister) July 9, 2022

The Waffle House chain has been in the news recently for cash flowing in a different direction.

Are there too few givers in this world and too many takers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (365 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

According to a report in The State, a man who robbed the Waffle House in North Augusta, South Carolina, and made off with about $300 had an unconventional farewell as he left.

“God bless you,” the robber reportedly told employees. “I did not want to hurt anyone.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.