Seething Female Clancy Jurors Sat With Clenched Fists and Shut Eyes as Lone Holdout Foiled Acquittal

After jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the case of Lindsay Clancy and the prosecution ended in a mistrial, some of the jurors were reportedly visibly upset at the conclusion.

While 11 of the jurors tasked with deciding whether Clancy should be held criminally liable for killing her three children ultimately agreed on their decision, one juror was a holdout, resulting in a mistrial after several days of deliberation.

Jean Casarez, a CNN correspondent reporting in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, revealed that a colleague had a firsthand look at sentiment among jurors.

“I can tell you from our producer in the courtroom that when the judge said ‘I want to tell you all how proud I am of you,’ there was one female juror that was nodding her head ‘No’ as he was saying all that,” Casarez said.

Multiple other members of the jury had similar negative reactions.

Female jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial were in total shambles as the judge declared a mistrial thanks to a lone holdout juror. “Another female juror clenching her hands into fists…” I can’t imagine what that man has been through. Patriot.pic.twitter.com/GakjJrlnE1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2026

“Another female juror, clenching her hands into fists as she was sitting on that chair,” she continued.

“All of the jurors were extremely tense,” Casarez said.

“One female juror would not even open her eyes. Her eyes were gazed down in her lap. Her eyes were closed as the judge continued to talk to them about what this final decision was.”

“Another juror just nodded her head the entire time he was talking,” Casarez added, “and another female juror was pursing her lips.”

Kevin Reddington, the defense attorney for Clancy, blasted the lone juror who declined to join the others in a verdict, per a report from PBS.

“They know they were robbed by one man, for whatever his agenda was, who stole seven weeks of the life of these other jurors that were so attentive, so beautiful, so wonderful,” he said outside the courtroom.

“You could see how defeated they were sitting there,” he added.

“I got a funny feeling they would have gone on for another week if they had to. So I hope that guy can sleep well at night.”

“She deserved an acquittal,” her lawyer added.

Reddington also said of Clancy that “she’s like a daughter to me.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.