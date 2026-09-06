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Kevin Reddington, defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, and Lindsay Clancy look on as Judge William Sullivan instructs the jury to continue deliberating, during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026.
Kevin Reddington, defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, and Lindsay Clancy look on as Judge William Sullivan instructs the jury to continue deliberating, during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026. (Greg Derr - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Seething Female Clancy Jurors Sat With Clenched Fists and Shut Eyes as Lone Holdout Foiled Acquittal

 By Michael Austin  September 6, 2026 at 3:30am
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After jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the case of Lindsay Clancy and the prosecution ended in a mistrial, some of the jurors were reportedly visibly upset at the conclusion.

While 11 of the jurors tasked with deciding whether Clancy should be held criminally liable for killing her three children ultimately agreed on their decision, one juror was a holdout, resulting in a mistrial after several days of deliberation.

Jean Casarez, a CNN correspondent reporting in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, revealed that a colleague had a firsthand look at sentiment among jurors.

“I can tell you from our producer in the courtroom that when the judge said ‘I want to tell you all how proud I am of you,’ there was one female juror that was nodding her head ‘No’ as he was saying all that,” Casarez said.

Multiple other members of the jury had similar negative reactions.

“Another female juror, clenching her hands into fists as she was sitting on that chair,” she continued.

“All of the jurors were extremely tense,” Casarez said.

“One female juror would not even open her eyes. Her eyes were gazed down in her lap. Her eyes were closed as the judge continued to talk to them about what this final decision was.”

“Another juror just nodded her head the entire time he was talking,” Casarez added, “and another female juror was pursing her lips.”

Kevin Reddington, the defense attorney for Clancy, blasted the lone juror who declined to join the others in a verdict, per a report from PBS.

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“They know they were robbed by one man, for whatever his agenda was, who stole seven weeks of the life of these other jurors that were so attentive, so beautiful, so wonderful,” he said outside the courtroom.

“You could see how defeated they were sitting there,” he added.

“I got a funny feeling they would have gone on for another week if they had to. So I hope that guy can sleep well at night.”

“She deserved an acquittal,” her lawyer added.

Reddington also said of Clancy that “she’s like a daughter to me.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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