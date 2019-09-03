SECTIONS
'Seinfeld' Actor John O'Hurley 'Embarrassed' for Debra Messing over Her Call To Out Trump Supporters

Actor/host John O'Hurley speaks at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards on November 19, 2018 in New York City.Mike Coppola / Getty ImagesActor/host John O'Hurley speaks at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards on Nov. 19, 2018 in New York City. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 3, 2019 at 7:18am
“Seinfeld” actor John O’Hurley said on Monday he is “embarrassed” for “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing after she called for supporters of President Donald Trump in Hollywood to be publicly named.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” Messing tweeted in response to a Hollywood Reporter article about Trump participating in a Beverly Hills fundraiser.

The Reporter noted the Sept. 17 event falls just days after the Emmy Awards, which brings together many of Tinseltown’s elite.

Trump Erupts at Mainstream Media After WaPo Hit Piece: 'They Are Now Beyond Fake, They Are Corrupt'

Messing’s “Will & Grace” co-star Eric McCormack made the same ask of the news outlet, tweeting, “kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.”

O’Hurley — best known for his longstanding role as J. Peterman, Elaine’s boss, on “Seinfeld” — weighed in on his fellow actors’ requests for Trump supporters to be outed, calling it “obscene.”

“Well, let me just say that I’m embarrassed for both of them,” O’Hurley said. “And I’ll say this because I know them both and I’ve worked with Debra before.”

“They are both smart people,” he continued. “They do wonderful work, but they’re pushing the case that falls apart from the sheer weight of its lunacy as though the Hollywood community needs to be purged of this social and intellectual hygiene problem called conservative thinking.

Do you agree with O'Hurley that Hollywood is not tolerant?

“It underscores the fact that we aren’t receptive to diversity of thought, which is the exact opposite of what you feel the liberal way would be. And I find that obscene.”

O’Hurley added that artists in particular should value a wide range of beliefs and opinions.

He recounted one of the people he most enjoys talking to about current events is “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston, though they are on the opposite sides of the political spectrum.

“It is very difficult to be a conservative in Hollywood,” O’Hurley said. “Even though there are many of us, you do feel like you are an island fighting the storm.”

Kentucky Democrat Backs Down After Mitch McConnell Accepts His Debate Challenge

Trump weighed in on Messing’s request, tweeting, “I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.’ How times have changed!”

Actor Dean Cain responded to Messing’s tweet, writing, “I’m not attending, because I’ll be out of town. Otherwise, I’d have been happy to attend.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, like O’Hurley, dinged the actress for failing to live up to the entertainment community’s stated commitment to diversity.

He tweeted, “Tolerant Hollywood: ‘Burn them! Burn the witches!!’”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







