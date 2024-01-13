Popular actor Peter Crombie, 71, has died after a sudden illness.

Crombie is best known for playing “Crazy” Joe Davola, Elaine’s boyfriend, on the fourth season of the beloved sitcom

“Seinfeld.”

https://t.co/txXmTnHN58

Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie. He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer. More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) January 12, 2024

Nadine Kijner, Crombie’s ex-wife, confirmed the news of his death in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, according to The Independent.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my ex-husband died this morning,” Kijner wrote.

She went on to thank him for “so many wonderful memories and being such a good man.”

Her tribute was accompanied by photos from their wedding day, according to People. The pictures showed them kissing, embracing, and sharing a slice of wedding cake.

Other loved ones of the late actor also shared their memories and feelings.

Comedian Lewis Black wrote on social media that he was “heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie. He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer.

“More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him.”

Bill Stetz wrote on Facebook, “For those who knew him, he was a gentle and loyal friend of soft words and expressive work as an actor and a writer.

“Rest in peace, Peter.”

Although his acting role on Seinfeld was his most prominent, Crombie had a long career that included numerous other projects, according to IMDb.

He had brief acting parts on daytime TV dramas such as “Loving” and “As the World Turn” beginning in 1987. Later stints included roles on “Law & Order” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

His foray into cinema saw him play roles in “Natural Born Killers” and “My Dog Skip.”

His last role is listed as Detective Moody on the TV series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” in 2000.

Details about Crombie’s passing have been sparse, but Kijner said he died following a brief intestinal illness, according to Fox News.

She said she had not been in contact with him since October, when “he seemed fine.”

“He was the type of person to not complain, or bother anyone, preferring to go through things in a solitary way,” Kijner added.

