Share
News

'Selective Prosecution!': Trump Calls Out Hypocrisy of Biden Not Being Charged in Classified Documents Case

 By Jack Davis  November 17, 2023 at 2:12pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump attacked the Department of Justice after its special prosecutor decided there was nothing criminal in President Joe Biden’s possession of classified documents.

Trump is currently facing allegations that he mishandled classified documents based upon a federal raid conducted at his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022.

Months later, the facts emerged that classified documents had been found at a former office suite used by Biden and at his Delaware home. As a result, the Justice Department named a special prosecutor in the case.

This week, CNN reported that special counsel Robert Hur may give Biden and his staff a scolding over how the documents were handled, but will not file charges.

Trump’s responses on his Truth Social platform vibrated with indignant anger.

Trending:
Pro-Palestinian Pink Floyd Front Man Tries to Book a Hotel, Soon Realizes Not Everyone Is Cheering for Gaza

“WOW! FAKE NEWS CNN, THROUGH A LEAK FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, HAS JUST REPORTED THAT NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED IN THE (MUCH BIGGER THAN MINE!!!) CROOKED JOE BIDEN DOCUMENTS CASE. WE ARE LIVING IN A VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY!” Trump posted.

“PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!” Trump posted.

“SELECTIVE PROSECUTION!!!” another post proclaimed.

Trump was not alone in objecting to the result of the Biden probe.

Do you believe American has a two-tiered justice system?

Fox News host Sean Hannity said the outcome was “not a surprise,” adding that the Department of Justice has been “politicized and weaponized,” per Fox News.

Related:
Fox News Legal Analyst Says Hunter Biden Grand Jury Is a 'Farce'

“Now, although we’re told that the special counsel is preparing to give Joe a very stern talking-to — I’m sure that’s going to bother Joe because he doesn’t even know what day it is. As we have long known, when your last name is ‘Biden,’ when your last name is ‘Clinton,’ you’re a Democrat, you’re running for re-election in Biden’s case, the rules simply do not apply to you,” Hannity said.

“Keep in mind, Biden mishandled classified documents, materials for decades. Some of the documents that were recovered or apparently smuggled out of Capitol Hill from his time as a U.S. senator in the early 2000s,” he said.

“Investigators found sensitive material in many locations, including Biden’s personal library in Delaware — you know, stashed next to his Corvette in his garage that’s open all the time. The same house where Hunter lived and worked often on selling the ‘Biden brand’ to America’s top geopolitical foes while in the throes of addiction with no experience at all. So, needless to say, those documents were not safe. They were not secure, but there’s no punishment,” Hannity said.

Jordan Boyd wrote on The Federalist that “The DOJ’s treatment of Biden compared to its treatment of Trump only furthers a majority of Americans’ belief that the U.S. has a two-tiered system of justice.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Controversial School District Suspends Student for Allegedly Reporting, Leaking Classmate's Swastika Flag to Public: Report
Trans Pop Star Encourages Gay Sex Among Fans at Concerts That Also Permit 8 Year Olds: 'That's the Goal'
Illegals Disappointed as Democrat-Controlled Sanctuary City Cries Uncle, Cuts Services for Overwhelming Influx
'I Don't Understand': Kamala Harris Stumbles Over Question About Being Selected VP Based on Race
Fed-Up Abbott Set to Sign Legislation Allowing Texas State Police to Arrest, Deport Illegals in Challenge to Feds
See more...

Conversation