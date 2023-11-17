'Selective Prosecution!': Trump Calls Out Hypocrisy of Biden Not Being Charged in Classified Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump attacked the Department of Justice after its special prosecutor decided there was nothing criminal in President Joe Biden’s possession of classified documents.

Trump is currently facing allegations that he mishandled classified documents based upon a federal raid conducted at his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022.

Months later, the facts emerged that classified documents had been found at a former office suite used by Biden and at his Delaware home. As a result, the Justice Department named a special prosecutor in the case.

This week, CNN reported that special counsel Robert Hur may give Biden and his staff a scolding over how the documents were handled, but will not file charges.

Trump’s responses on his Truth Social platform vibrated with indignant anger.

“WOW! FAKE NEWS CNN, THROUGH A LEAK FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, HAS JUST REPORTED THAT NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED IN THE (MUCH BIGGER THAN MINE!!!) CROOKED JOE BIDEN DOCUMENTS CASE. WE ARE LIVING IN A VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY!” Trump posted.

“PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!” Trump posted.

“SELECTIVE PROSECUTION!!!” another post proclaimed.

Trump was not alone in objecting to the result of the Biden probe.

🚨BREAKING: Special Counsel Robert Hur, who has been “investigating” Biden in the mishandling of classified documents, is NOT expected to bring charges. Did you really think it was going to go any other way? We fix this or we perish. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 16, 2023

Please explain… How can the DOJ can charge Trump for having classified documents, when as former POTUS, he had the authority to have them & could declassify at any time in his term But no charges for Biden & he did not have the authority to have the docs Make it make sense?!? https://t.co/wWz6QUjbAh — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 16, 2023

Fox News host Sean Hannity said the outcome was “not a surprise,” adding that the Department of Justice has been “politicized and weaponized,” per Fox News.

“Now, although we’re told that the special counsel is preparing to give Joe a very stern talking-to — I’m sure that’s going to bother Joe because he doesn’t even know what day it is. As we have long known, when your last name is ‘Biden,’ when your last name is ‘Clinton,’ you’re a Democrat, you’re running for re-election in Biden’s case, the rules simply do not apply to you,” Hannity said.

“Keep in mind, Biden mishandled classified documents, materials for decades. Some of the documents that were recovered or apparently smuggled out of Capitol Hill from his time as a U.S. senator in the early 2000s,” he said.

“Investigators found sensitive material in many locations, including Biden’s personal library in Delaware — you know, stashed next to his Corvette in his garage that’s open all the time. The same house where Hunter lived and worked often on selling the ‘Biden brand’ to America’s top geopolitical foes while in the throes of addiction with no experience at all. So, needless to say, those documents were not safe. They were not secure, but there’s no punishment,” Hannity said.

Joe Biden stored classified documents in his garage, and nothing will happen. For President Trump, the FBI raided his home and prosecutors issued federal charges against him. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 17, 2023

Jordan Boyd wrote on The Federalist that “The DOJ’s treatment of Biden compared to its treatment of Trump only furthers a majority of Americans’ belief that the U.S. has a two-tiered system of justice.”

