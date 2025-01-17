As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, a positive trend is emerging, which is an uptick in self-deportations among illegal immigrants.

“Self-deportation helps Trump to achieve his goals without the government having to spend or do anything,” the Associated Press reported.

Among them was Michel Bérrios, a former leader of a Nicaraguan student uprising, who left the United States just days before the New Year began.

Proving why she doesn’t deserve to stay here on the taxpayers’ dime, Bérrios trashed the U.S. before departing, saying Americans are cold-hearted.

“Because [the U.S.] is not a Third World country like the ones many of us come from, I thought there would be a different culture here,” Bérrios told the AP. “And it was a rude awakening to realize that you and your family are not welcome.”

She continued: “The reasons I left the United States are not only the uncertainty you’re living with as [Trump] returns to power, but also because it’s a country where people don’t have a sense of humanism. ‘Love thy neighbor’ doesn’t exist.”

For reference, the U.S. is the largest donor of humanitarian aid on Earth. It’s not even close.

It’s farcically ironic that a gate-crashing trespasser — who’s not even supposed to be here in the first place — is slamming the U.S. because she feels “unwelcome” for parasitically draining taxpayer-funded social services that most Americans can’t even access.

In the Democrat-run cesspool of Denver, leftist activists say they’ve been barraged with phone calls from illegal immigrants who are considering self-deporting.

“Denver-area immigration advocacy groups and attorneys say they have heard from distressed migrants — predominantly recent arrivals — who are considering turning themselves in to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, voluntarily leaving the country or even taking their chances by seeking asylum in Canada,” per the Denver Post.

“Last month, Casa De Paz [a local organization] received a call from a Venezuelan man in Denver requesting a plane ticket to Colombia, the nearest country to his motherland with a direct U.S. flight,” the outlet reported.

It should come as no surprise that Americans foot the bill for self-deportations — in the same they pay for forced deportations and all asylum services.

BREAKING: Some illegal aliens have begun self-deporting right before President Trump & Tom Homan take office on Monday. Homan’s warning definitely worked, “If you want to self-deport, you should self-deport because we know who you are, and we’re gonna come and find you.” All… pic.twitter.com/Vi47tRSziS — George (@BehizyTweets) January 16, 2025

Predictably, the establishment media frame Trump’s mass-deportation plan as “racist” while ignoring the catastrophic financial and social burdens they impose on all Americans and even legal immigrants.

Alberto Bejarano, a 48-year-old man from Venezuela, has lived Denver since 2018.

“Although Bejarano applied for asylum seven years ago, his case is still pending — a lag he attributes to a systemic bottleneck caused by applicants filing what he perceives as false claims,” the Denver Post reported.

Bejarano said the scores of illegal immigrants who file bogus asylum claims “are abusing the system.”

“That affects people that are actually being persecuted and need that protection because, now, it takes forever,” he said.

Bejarano continued: “Asylum is for people who [are] being personally persecuted by their government over political, sexual, racial issues — not because your country is in bad shape or you have a bad economical situation.”

Illegal immigrants have made the border in Lukeville, Arizona look like a giant homeless encampment in California. This section of the border is part of a national park and there are fires and garbage everywhere. This is absolutely shameful.pic.twitter.com/RsC3RAnUUi — Jason Jones (@jonesville) December 6, 2023

Under the failed presidency of Joe Biden, the U.S. has devolved into a mass dumping ground for unvetted armies of unskilled, uneducated migrants, many of whom are convicted felons in their homelands.

No nation — no matter how wealthy or powerful — can survive if it’s relentlessly under siege and being devoured from the inside-out on a daily basis.

