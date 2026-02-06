Self-Proclaimed Antifa Terrorist Arrested in Minneapolis

A self-proclaimed member of Antifa who used social media to spew hate and threats at federal agents enforcing America’s immigration laws has been arrested.

Kyle Wagner, 37, was arrested Thursday on federal threat and cyberstalking charges, according to a Department of Justice news release.

“This man allegedly doxxed and called for the murder of law enforcement officers, encouraged bloodshed in the streets, and proudly claimed affiliation with the terrorist organization Antifa before going on the run,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

The Justice Department with @ICEgov HSI arrested a self-identified anti-ICE Antifa TERRORIST in Minneapolis today. Conspire and threaten to assault, kill and doxx officers, and you’ll find yourself in federal custody facing the full force of justice. pic.twitter.com/xGvKs5IpCH — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) February 5, 2026

“Today’s arrest illustrates that you cannot run, you cannot hide, and you cannot evade our federal agents: if you come for law enforcement, the Trump administration will come for you,” she said.

A criminal complaint against Wagner said he called U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents the “Gestapo” and “murderers.”

In a Jan. 8 video, Wagner said, “I’ve already bled for this city, I’ve already fought for this city, this is nothing new, we’re ready this time, ICE we’re f***ing coming for you.”

The next day, while supporting the “constant harassment of ICE” he said that “we need to continue that, but we also need to cripple them,” also stating, “Anywhere we have an opportunity to get our hands on them, we need to put our hands on them.”

An image of his arrest showed Wagner wearing a shirt that said, “I’m Antifa.”

Photo of this arrest, via law enforcement source. https://t.co/roCVASHaiV pic.twitter.com/v6i1DGuWli — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 5, 2026

The complaint said that over and over, Wagner urged his Facebook and Instagram followers “to forcibly confront, assault, impede, oppose, and resist federal officers,” the release said.

“It’s no surprise that an Antifa terrorist is allegedly threatening to kill and assault federal law enforcement officers as they dutifully remove criminal threats from neighborhoods,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. “After all, this is what Antifa is about, lawlessness and violence.”

Blanche added, in a post on X, “Conspire and threaten to assault, kill and doxx officers, and you’ll find yourself in federal custody facing the full force of justice. “

The release noted Wagner asked followers to “hunt” ICE, including those who are “armed” to “fight [ICE]. This is kill or be killed,” citing a “goal [ ] to unmask and identify [ICE] agents – stop their ability to arrest individuals through group resistance.”

On Jan. 10, 2026, Wagner said, “We are at f****** war” and stated, “So, either we’re going to win, or I will die in this process.”

On Jan. 13, he said, “This is where ICE has come to die” and said of ICE agents, “We want to know who they are. We will identify every single one of them and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f****** fun.”

In a Jan. 24 message, Wagner said he was “not talking about peaceful protests anymore,” telling followers, “Get your f****** guns and stop these f****** people.”

U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon, Jr. responded, “We know that a ‘worthless man plots evil, and his speech is like a scorching fire.’ And Wagner’s alleged actions were an attempt to spread fire into our peaceful community. That is not going to happen.”

The complaint said that on Jan. 29, Wagner doxxed a “pro-ICE individual by publishing a phone number, birth month and year, and address in Oak Park, Michigan, threatening the individual. Wagner later admitted that he doxxed the victim’s parents’ house.”

Wagner removed his social media accounts Monday, according to Fox News.

