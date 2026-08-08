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A Holy Bible sitting on top of a rainbow flag.
A Holy Bible sitting on top of a rainbow flag. (D-Keine / Getty Images)

Self-Proclaimed Queer Priest Blasts Trump in Award Reception Speech

 By Michael Austin  August 8, 2026 at 5:30am
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After a self-described queer Roman Catholic theology professor received an award, he used his speech to bash the Trump administration and commend “gendered and sexual diversity.”

Fr. Bryan Massingale, a priest with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and a professor at Fordham University, received the John Courtney Murray Award from the Catholic Theological Society of America in June.

In his speech at the award ceremony, which was published on July 14 by the Jesuit site Outreach, Massingale noted that his book “Racial Justice and the Catholic Church” was removed from the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Why? Because that work is in direct opposition to the idolatrous ideology of white so-called ‘Christian’ nationalism that is the heart of the immoral projects being advanced by our nation’s administration,” he proclaimed.

Blaze Media reported that the book had been removed under a crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion materials promoted by the federal government.

Massingale also decried “Christian nationalism” as an ideology proclaiming “America was willed by God to be a place where the descendants of Europe should flourish under the rule of white, conservative, heterosexual men.”

“And that those who differ from that identity only have that place in our nation’s history, institutions and even physical spaces that they allow.”

He referred to supposed efforts to forbid “the teaching of Black enslavement” and the “LGBTQ social struggle.”

Massingale further claimed that his book was removed from the shelves of the U.S. Naval Academy because “it named idolatry.”

“Our task, for the sake of God’s people, is to risk being banned — to call out, name, protest, criticize and denounce the idolatry of the present in the name of the God of life, who desires abundant shalom for all. For all without exception,” Massingale continued.

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“Because God’s vision of the world is one in which all flourish, without exception. As Catholic theologians, we are called to see the world as God does. To dream God’s dream for the world.”

Massingale said he is “frantically trying to finish” another book called “Dreaming While Black: The Poetics of Justice.”

“We dare to dream a different world because if the resurrection of Jesus and the descent of the Spirit mean anything, they mean that reality is not a closed system,” he asserted.

“Unpacking that truth of what God has done is what Catholic theology and ethics would look like if it took the Black Experience, in all its gendered and sexual diversity, seriously as a dialogue partner.”

Massingale noted elsewhere in the speech that in the field of “Catholic queer theology,” there have “always been more or less ‘out’ Catholic LGBTQ theologians.”

“For many reasons — personal, political and ecclesial — they did Catholic theology in what I call ‘the open closet,’ where others could know you are gay as long as there was no public acknowledgment or discussion of that fact,” he noted.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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