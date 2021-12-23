Share
Selfless Santa: 9-Year-Old Boy Pulls Off Christmas Miracle for Hospitalized Children

 By Jack Davis  December 22, 2021 at 5:57pm
In June, Noah Boone was thinking of Christmas. Not what he could get for himself, but for what he could do for others.

The fruit of his planning came recently as the 9-year-old went shopping to pick out presents for children at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, according to WATE-TV.

“I wanted to be nice and act like Santa Claus for one day,” Noah said.

Noah worked with his mom, Mickala Carver, to come up with the best way to do something for someone else.

“We brainstormed and came up with buying presents for Children’s Hospital,” Carver said.

Then it came time to start raising cash.

“We started in July and just kind of picked up this last couple of weeks with people being more in the giving spirit, I guess, just wanting to donate some to him,” she said.

Noah was willing to put in some work to help others. His main strategy for getting donations was to sell drawings of his favorite characters.

He said that to keep the donations coming, he could create a drawing in “probably like 10 minutes or something.”

With family and friends providing money augmented by those who learned about his efforts through Facebook, Noah raised $570.



Then he was off to the Five Below store in Sevierville.

When the store learned about his plan, it chipped in another $100. Noah also received some Sponge Bob toys from the store.

“We’re super proud of him, and Five Below wanted to help out and help him do something spectacular,” store manager Scott Granger said.

Toting a monster receipt and an armloads of gifts, Noah loaded the family car.

Then it was off to plan his trip to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids there.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
