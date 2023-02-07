Seminary Student, Youth Director Killed in Accident Hours After Teaching on Promise of Heaven

A Kansas woman who on Thursday morning was teaching others about the promise of heaven as presented in the Book of Revelation was killed in a highway crash that afternoon.

Caylee Dugger, 30, was the youth director at First Baptist Church North Kansas City and a divinity student at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, according to the Baptist Press.

She was killed in a three-car crash near Bluejacket, Oklahoma, according to WDAF-TV in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Baptist Press reported she was heading to Texas to visit a nephew. The cause of the crash was under investigation, according to WDAF.

First Baptist Church North Kansas City Associate Pastor Mike Parrett told The Christian Post that on Thursday morning, Dugger led the Women Missionary Union in a lesson from Revelation 7:9-17.

One section of the passage reads, “’They are before the throne of God and serve him day and night in his temple, and he who sits on the throne will shelter them with his presence. Never again will they hunger; never again will they thirst. The sun will not beat down on them, nor any scorching heat. For the Lamb at the center of the throne. He will be their shepherd; he will lead them to springs of living water. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.’”

“Caylee is at the throne of the Lord. And He is there with her and she with Him and she is worshipping Him and He is loving her,” Parrett said, according to The Christian Post.

Caylee Dugger, youth director at First Baptist Church North Kansas City and M.Div. student at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, was killed in a highway accident Thursday afternoon (Feb. 2).https://t.co/cA0O7Qgddt — Baptist Press (@BaptistPress) February 4, 2023



“As we grieve together, we [do not] grieve as those that do not have hope; we do have hope. We are ones that have hope, this hope that Caylee reminded us of, this Scripture that she taught from. We do have hope,” he said.

Dugger had posted about her faith in a June 10, 2022, blog post.

“I’m a Christian. I’m a follower of Jesus who holds the Bible as the infallible Word of God and who believes that I am saved by grace through faith in Christ alone,” she wrote.

“The Holy Spirit is at work in my life making me more like Jesus every day (even when I fail and mess up, He is still faithful) and at the end of all things, when I’m worshiping the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, the only title that’s going to matter is ‘Redeemed,’” she wrote.

A Surrendered Life. A bit of my story about how God has brought me to the best place I could ever be…fully surrendered to Him. https://t.co/oT4OGM2YhD pic.twitter.com/vJBvlIF3Wx — The Dreaded Theologian (@CayleeDugger) January 18, 2019

Seminary officials recalled Dugger fondly, according to the Baptist Press.

“The entire seminary community mourns the passing of Caylee Dugger. She was a delightful young woman, devoted to seeing others come to faith in Christ. Even as we grieve, we grieve not as those without hope. Our hope is in Christ – as was Caylee’s,” President Jason Allen said.

Faculty member Christy Allen said Dugger “was a joy to have as a student, mentee, and friend.”

“She had a passion for the Gospel and a heart for the world. She will be dearly missed,” Christy Allen said.

A GoFundMe page was established to help the family cover funeral expenses. As of Tuesday morning, the page had collected $20,750, surpassing its goal of $20,000.

