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Gold wedding rings sit on top of an LGBT pride flag.
Gold wedding rings sit on top of an LGBT pride flag. (Valerii Evlakhov / Getty Images)

Seminary's Biblical Marriage Stance Has it Removed from Denomination's List of Approved Schools

 By Michael Austin  July 11, 2026 at 10:00am
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Asbury Theological Seminary announced that they were removed from the United Methodist Church’s list of approved schools for ordination.

The school, which is based in Wilmore, Kentucky, noted that the decision of the United Methodist Church’s University Senate came after the denomination nixed restrictions on so-called same-sex marriage and ordination of self-described LGBT clergy in 2024.

Asbury said in a statement that those new stances “are not aligned with Asbury Theological Seminary’s institutional ethos and the historic witness of the Christian faith.”

“We affirm marriage as sanctioned by God, which joins one man and one woman in a single, exclusive union for life, as delineated in Scripture, and provides the sole context for sexual intimacy, helping to ensure the blessings of that relationship as God intended,” Asbury made clear.

The United Methodist Church had approved Asbury for educating their aspiring ministers in 1981.

Asbury said the removal of their name from the list of approved schools “reflects a determination made by the UMC rather than a shared resolution.”

“We engaged fully and faithfully in the process and honored every request from the Senate in a timely manner. We were forthcoming with the requested documents and information,” their statement continued.

“Throughout the process, we were honest and clear about our doctrinal and ethical standards, even when those differed from the recently amended Social Principles of the UMC.”

“Their final decision to delist us was unilateral,” Asbury continued. “While we had hoped for a different outcome, our focus remains steadfast on our unchanging calling.”

The official website for the United Methodist Church says that the 2024 General Conference approved “a series of affirmations and agreements about how all persons will be treated with respect to their sexuality or gender identity.”

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The denomination affirms sexuality as “a sacred gift and acknowledge that sexual intimacy contributes to fostering the emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being of individuals” — a standard they claim to apply “to all persons, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Students affiliated with the United Methodist Church who will begin courses in the fall of 2026 will be grandfathered into the ordination process.

Asbury said that roughly 9 percent of their current student body are affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

“Our theological commitments, including our commitment to Scripture, remain unchanged,” the statement continued.

“As an independent, multi-denominational seminary in the Wesleyan tradition, we have remained steadfast for more than a century in teaching the unchanging truth of orthodox Christianity. Our mission and values are the same today as they have been for more than a century.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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