SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Sen. Feinstein Does ‘Fact Check’ on Judiciary Committee. It Doesn’t Go Well

Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks Thursday during a hearing on the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Erin Schaff / Pool / Getty ImageSen. Dianne Feinstein speaks Thursday during a hearing on the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (Erin Schaff / Pool / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 2:15pm
Print

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, has spearheaded her party’s objections to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On Thursday, Feinstein attempted to “fact check” the committee on its handling of sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. Christine Blasey Ford claims Kavanaugh attacked her at a party in the early 1980s when they were in high school.

While the committee was hearing testimony from Ford, the senator’s official Twitter account sent out this message:

“Fact-check: The Judiciary Committee has never investigated allegations like Dr. Blasey Ford’s on its own. That has ALWAYS been the FBI’s job. Investigations should not be done by partisan Republican staff.”

TRENDING: Hillary Appearing with Dem. Senator Accused of Sex with Underage Girls, Media Silent

Democrats in the Senate have been pressuring the Republican committee chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, for an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh.

The Judiciary Committee responded to the California senator’s “fact check” with some facts of its own.

“The committee repeatedly asked Ranking Member Feinstein to join its investigation, including requests to participate on numerous calls,” the committee’s Twitter account said.

“Notably, the Ranking Member’s staff didn’t ask a *single* question of Judge Kavanaugh during *three* on-record interviews with the committee.”

Feinstein had possession of Ford’s letter for weeks before sharing it with the FBI just days before the vote on Kavanaugh was to take place.

Do you think Senator Feinstein has been fair to Judge Kavanaugh?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

While she didn’t have any questions for Kavanaugh in previous interviews despite knowing about the sexual assault allegations, Feinstein did have a few during Thursday’s hearing.

The ranking member asked Kavanaugh why he wasn’t insisting on an FBI investigation into Ford’s claims.

The nominee responded again and again that he was willing to submit to whatever the committee wanted him to do.

RELATED: Poll Shows Americans Want Kavanaugh Confirmed If Cleared by FBI

Kavanaugh also reminded the senator that the FBI wouldn’t make a determination if it investigated; it would only submit findings for senators to review.

On Friday, Feinstein criticized Kavanaugh for his emotionally charged testimony against the attacks on his character.

“Judge Kavanaugh did not reflect an impartial temperament or the fairness and even-handedness one would see in a judge,” she tweeted. “He was aggressive and belligerent. He should not be rewarded with a lifetime Supreme Court seat.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey Ford gets advice Thursday from Michael Bromwich, one of her attorneys, while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Jim Bourg-Pool / Getty Images

Senator Hatch Sends Letter to FBI Director About ‘Deeply Troubling’ Behavior from Ford’s Attorneys

Steven Beyer

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s.Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

New Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story Doesn’t Match Police Report

Jack Davis

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Kellyanne Comes Forward as a Sexual Assault Victim with Incredible Message for Kavanaugh

Jacquelyn Finn

In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.Lauren Victoria Burke / AP Photo

Senate Candidate Hits Democrats with Investigation Announcement for Ellison

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured at the table during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Top House Judiciary Dem Warns of Another Kavanaugh Investigation if Dems Take Over

Steven Beyer

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Avenatti-Backed Accuser

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell speaking on the floor of the Senate.Mitch McConnell Senate office / video screen shot

McConnell Says Charades End This Week: Mr. President, We’re Going To Vote

Chris Agee

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says political partisanship has no place on the Supreme Court.CNN screen shot

Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.