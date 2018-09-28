Sen. Feinstein Does ‘Fact Check’ on Judiciary Committee. It Doesn’t Go Well

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, has spearheaded her party’s objections to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On Thursday, Feinstein attempted to “fact check” the committee on its handling of sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. Christine Blasey Ford claims Kavanaugh attacked her at a party in the early 1980s when they were in high school.

While the committee was hearing testimony from Ford, the senator’s official Twitter account sent out this message:

“Fact-check: The Judiciary Committee has never investigated allegations like Dr. Blasey Ford’s on its own. That has ALWAYS been the FBI’s job. Investigations should not be done by partisan Republican staff.”

Fact-check: The Judiciary Committee has never investigated allegations like Dr. Blasey Ford's on its own. That has ALWAYS been the FBI's job. Investigations should not be done by partisan Republican staff. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 27, 2018

Democrats in the Senate have been pressuring the Republican committee chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, for an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh.

The Judiciary Committee responded to the California senator’s “fact check” with some facts of its own.

“The committee repeatedly asked Ranking Member Feinstein to join its investigation, including requests to participate on numerous calls,” the committee’s Twitter account said.

“Notably, the Ranking Member’s staff didn’t ask a *single* question of Judge Kavanaugh during *three* on-record interviews with the committee.”

The committee repeatedly asked Ranking Member Feinstein to join its investigation, including requests to participate on numerous calls. Notably, the Ranking Member’s staff didn’t ask a *single* question of Judge Kavanaugh during *three* on-record interviews with the committee. https://t.co/h6W5x0Bnl2 — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 27, 2018

Feinstein had possession of Ford’s letter for weeks before sharing it with the FBI just days before the vote on Kavanaugh was to take place.

While she didn’t have any questions for Kavanaugh in previous interviews despite knowing about the sexual assault allegations, Feinstein did have a few during Thursday’s hearing.

The ranking member asked Kavanaugh why he wasn’t insisting on an FBI investigation into Ford’s claims.

The nominee responded again and again that he was willing to submit to whatever the committee wanted him to do.

Kavanaugh also reminded the senator that the FBI wouldn’t make a determination if it investigated; it would only submit findings for senators to review.

.@SenFeinstein: "If you're very confident of your position, and you appear to be, why aren't you also asking the FBI to investigate these claims?" Judge Kavanaugh: "Senator I'll do whatever the committee wants. I wanted a hearing the day after the allegation came up." pic.twitter.com/janeyCYnDR — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 27, 2018

On Friday, Feinstein criticized Kavanaugh for his emotionally charged testimony against the attacks on his character.

“Judge Kavanaugh did not reflect an impartial temperament or the fairness and even-handedness one would see in a judge,” she tweeted. “He was aggressive and belligerent. He should not be rewarded with a lifetime Supreme Court seat.”

