Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin reportedly said in private that the “strategic pause” he has pushed for regarding his party’s budget should last through the end of the year.

Manchin’s remarks, first reported by Axios, would mean a sharp departure from Democrats’ long-stated goals, which include passing both the budget and the bipartisan infrastructure bills before the end of September.

His remarks align both with a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed he wrote earlier this month and recent comments he made calling for a “pause” on the budget as Congress addressed other priorities ranging from a messy Afghanistan withdrawal to multiple natural disasters.

Democrats’ sweeping spending package currently stands at about $3.5 trillion, and it would vastly reshape the nation’s social safety net.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders authored the spending package, which has the support of the vast majority of Democrats in Congress, though several moderates objected to its size and scope, risking its passage.

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema also opposed a package of this size, a consequential defection given the Senate’s 50-50 split.

Both Sinema and Manchin, who said he prefers a package totaling about $1.5 trillion, met with the White House last week in an attempt by the administration to get them fully on board.

While the Senate already passed the infrastructure package, it must still pass the House, where progressives have conditioned their support for it on the budget’s passage.

Democratic leaders said the House will vote on the bill on Sept. 27, just days before federal surface transportation funds expire, but it could very well fail if the budget does not also pass.

Have Democrats grown too radical for people like Joe Manchin? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (32 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the number-three Democrat in the chamber, told CNN on Sunday that his party’s plan to advance both bills before October may not come to fruition.

“Sometimes, you have to kind of stop the clock to get to the goal,” he said.

“[The budget] may be $3.5 [trillion]. It may be close to that, or it may be closer to something else.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.