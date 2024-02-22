Sen. John Fetterman Tells Democrats to Get Their MAGA Hats on, Says They're 'Helping Trump'

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania tore into members of his own party Thursday over recent criticism of President Joe Biden’s age and job performance.

Fetterman even went as far as to suggest that Democrats who are willing to publicly call out Biden’s shortfalls should buy “Make America Great Again” hats — which were a trademark of then-candidate Donald Trump’s winning 2016 campaign.

On Thursday’s edition of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, the senator said he firmly believes Biden will not only win his home state, but will also win another term in November, The Hill reported.

“The president is going to win here in Pennsylvania, and I’ve always believed that whoever wins Pennsylvania is going to be the next president,” Fetterman said. “This is going to be difficult, and we all have to lean in on that.”

He then ripped Democrats who have concerns about Biden’s electability and ability to run the country.

Fetterman questioned whether those people were chasing“clout” and suggested their grievances should be expressed more privately.

“I don’t understand why,” Fetterman said of the criticism.

“I don’t know what’s in it for you to do that — whether you’re just chasing clout, or you want to make it in the news, or anything like that,” he said.

The Pennsylvania Democrat added, “But if you’re not willing to just support the president now and say these kinds of things, you might as well just get your MAGA hat. Because you now are helping Trump with this.”

Criticism of Biden from his own party and within this media has increased in recent months.

When it was announced by the Justice Department that Biden would not be charged criminally for mishandling classified documents because of his age and memory, the story was widely covered by the establishment media.

A plethora of polling has since been released that shows many Americans believe Biden is too “old” for another term.

Before Democrat Tom Suozzi won the special election in New York last week to replace former GOP congressman George Santos in the House, the candidate told a local news station he would not yet be willing to endorse Biden’s re-election bid.

Suozzi’s rationale was that Biden’s advanced age could be problematic for Democrats.

“I mean, the bottom line is he’s old!” Suozzi said of the president during an interview with WNYW-TV.

“I mean, he’s 81 years old,” he added. “We all know people — I know 81-year-old people that are in good shape, and I know 81-year-olds that are not in great shape. He’s old, and there’s no question about it.”

