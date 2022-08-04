Sen. John Kennedy Offers Washington Elite 'Bed Wetters' Free Advice in Latest Video

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy has never been afraid to share his opinions, and he continued doing so in a new video Wednesday.

“People say I’m too outspoken,” Kennedy said in a video shared to his Twitter account. “It’s true. I have the right to remain silent. I just don’t have the ability.”

I have the right to remain silent, but I just don’t have the ability. Here’s some Real Talk: pic.twitter.com/Z2GuP85aAU — John Neely Kennedy (@JohnKennedyLA) August 3, 2022

As a person who is also very outspoken, I can certainly sympathize with Kennedy on this statement.

Given the left’s attempts to suppress free speech in recent years, there are undoubtedly many conservatives who share the same sentiment.

“I’m just being me, John Kennedy,” he continued. “Folks, I will never completely fit in.”

Kennedy understands not everyone appreciates his straightforward approach, but he had a message for those who want to stop him.

“For all those Washington insider elite bed wetters whose feelings I hurt, here’s some free advice,” Kennedy said.

“Go buy yourself an emotional support pony, because I’m not gonna shut up.

“And one more thing,” he added, “Always be yourself … unless you suck.”

Independent of politics, this video was just downright funny. Anyone would be hard-pressed to listen to this 40-second clip and not at least crack a little smile.

But more important than the comedic tone was the actual substance of Kennedy’s point, which he portrayed perfectly.

Too many Republicans in recent years have been afraid to speak out against the Democrats’ culture of silencing people.

Instead of calling out the left for trying to suppress dissenting opinions, these Republicans have simply followed the left’s arbitrary rules about what subjects can and cannot be discussed.

Kennedy has made it clear he has no interest in following the left’s politically correct guidelines. That has earned him plenty of respect among conservatives, even outside the state of Louisiana.

“I’m not even from LA, but I watch a lot of your remarks rather live or during press clips,” one user commented on Twitter. “I really appreciate what you have to say Senator not to mention your humor is awesome!”

I’m not even from LA, but I watch a lot of your remarks rather live or during press clips. I really appreciate what you have to say Senator not to mention your humor is awesome! — CommonSenseIsNeeded (@AnyLyfeOnEarth) August 3, 2022

“I love this guy,” another user wrote. “John Kennedy, an American Patriot.”

I love this guy. John Kennedy, an American Patriot. — James Skeldon (@JamesSkeldon) August 3, 2022

Kennedy is currently running for re-election in Louisiana, and he faces a litany of Democratic challengers, including former Navy fighter pilot Luke Mixon and Operation Restoration founder Syrita Steib.

The Advocate reported that, in a mid-March sample of 600 likely voters from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, pollster John Couvillon found 53 percent planned to vote for Kennedy. His nearest competitor in the sample was progressive Gary Chambers, and just 14 percent of respondents said they planned to vote for him. The poll had a 4 percent margin of error.

If Kennedy gets at least 50 percent of the vote in November, he will automatically win re-election in Louisiana’s open primary. If he dips below 50 percent support, he would go to a runoff against the nearest Democratic challenger.

