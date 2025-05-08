Share
Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, right, is pushing back against President Trump's administration over a decision regarding abortion pills. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Sen. Josh Hawley Calls Out Trump Admin for 'Serious Mistake' on Abortion Pill Court Move

 By Bryan Chai  May 8, 2025 at 2:07pm
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has accused President Donald Trump’s administration of making a grave error regarding a decision from the president’s predecessor.

Hawley took to a blistering pair of posts on social media platform X blasting the administration for making the “serious mistake” of defending the online and mail availability of abortion pills:

In a Monday filing with the Texas federal court, the Department of Justice effectively argued that the lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over various issues — including the abortion pills — should be thrown out due to lack of standing.

Missouri, Idaho and Kansas are the three states involved in the lawsuit.

(Hawley represents Missouri in the Senate.)

While the DOJ filing covered a wide range of issues, the availability of abortion pills was the headline-grabber at outlets like Politico, which Hawley cited.

An incensed Hawley, for his part, penned a furious letter demanding that the DOJ reverse this decision in a follow-up X post:

“Today I’m calling on the Justice Department to reverse their defense of Joe Biden’s abortion policy,” Hawley wrote. “DOJ should be supporting Missouri’s case to put safety limits on abortion drugs.”

(As both Hawley and Politico have noted, this issue dates back to that of former President Joe Biden’s administration.)

Hawley would continue in his letter to DOJ head Pam Bondi, admitting, “While the grounds for dismissal sought are mostly procedural in nature, I am troubled by the fact that the Justice Department has sided with the Biden administration’s position, especially considering new data showing the harms of chemical abortion for women.

“I urge you to reconsider.”

Citing a recent study, Hawley went on to note the actual medical dangers of mifepristone — the abortion pill — even beyond the moral concerns typically associated with abortion.

“That study found that more than 1 in 10 wommen who use mifepristone experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, an emergency room visit, or another serious adverse event within 45 days.

Is this court filing a misstep by the Trump administration?

“This rate is far greater than the rate reported on the FDA-approved label for mifepristone.”

Hawley didn’t even mention the near 100 percent lethality rate for unborn children when it comes to mifepristone, but it doesn’t take much to find more pointed outrage from pro-life conservatives on social media:

Some Trump supporters — even ones who claim to have voted for him three separate times —  struggled to get on board with this decision.

“I support President Trump, I’ll defend him but not on this,” one X user posted. “Sacrificing unborn is not okay. I feel like he is trying to please everyone now.

“Human life doesn’t begin at convenience, it begins at conception. No political calculation, no vote count, and no polling number justifies turning a blind eye to the most vulnerable among us.”

