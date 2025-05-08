Sen. Josh Hawley Calls Out Trump Admin for 'Serious Mistake' on Abortion Pill Court Move

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has accused President Donald Trump’s administration of making a grave error regarding a decision from the president’s predecessor.

Hawley took to a blistering pair of posts on social media platform X blasting the administration for making the “serious mistake” of defending the online and mail availability of abortion pills:

This is a serious mistake https://t.co/dS9ScHHQPu — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 6, 2025

In a Monday filing with the Texas federal court, the Department of Justice effectively argued that the lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over various issues — including the abortion pills — should be thrown out due to lack of standing.

Missouri, Idaho and Kansas are the three states involved in the lawsuit.

(Hawley represents Missouri in the Senate.)

While the DOJ filing covered a wide range of issues, the availability of abortion pills was the headline-grabber at outlets like Politico, which Hawley cited.

An incensed Hawley, for his part, penned a furious letter demanding that the DOJ reverse this decision in a follow-up X post:

Today I’m calling on the Justice Department to reverse their defense of Joe Biden’s abortion policy. DOJ should be supporting Missouri’s case to put safety limits on abortion drugs pic.twitter.com/re1OagDPtQ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 7, 2025

“Today I’m calling on the Justice Department to reverse their defense of Joe Biden’s abortion policy,” Hawley wrote. “DOJ should be supporting Missouri’s case to put safety limits on abortion drugs.”

(As both Hawley and Politico have noted, this issue dates back to that of former President Joe Biden’s administration.)

Hawley would continue in his letter to DOJ head Pam Bondi, admitting, “While the grounds for dismissal sought are mostly procedural in nature, I am troubled by the fact that the Justice Department has sided with the Biden administration’s position, especially considering new data showing the harms of chemical abortion for women.

“I urge you to reconsider.”

Citing a recent study, Hawley went on to note the actual medical dangers of mifepristone — the abortion pill — even beyond the moral concerns typically associated with abortion.

“That study found that more than 1 in 10 wommen who use mifepristone experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, an emergency room visit, or another serious adverse event within 45 days.

Is this court filing a misstep by the Trump administration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (124 Votes) No: 10% (14 Votes)

“This rate is far greater than the rate reported on the FDA-approved label for mifepristone.”

Hawley didn’t even mention the near 100 percent lethality rate for unborn children when it comes to mifepristone, but it doesn’t take much to find more pointed outrage from pro-life conservatives on social media:

Are you against harming babies?

You’re against the abortion pill. Are you against harming mothers?

You’re against the abortion pill. Are you against underage girls being forced to abort?

You’re against the abortion pill. There is no defending this evil drug. https://t.co/APvaPHXblc — Josh Wood (@J_K_Wood) May 6, 2025

Some Trump supporters — even ones who claim to have voted for him three separate times — struggled to get on board with this decision.

First he said he was pro-choice, then he flipped to pro-life, and now he’s fine leaving abortion “up to the states”? I voted for him, 3 times! I support President Trump, I’ll defend him but not on this. Sacrificing unborn is not okay. I feel like he is trying to please everyone… https://t.co/SeYmg95dgB — Jeremiah Vaughan (@FOVaughan) May 6, 2025

“I support President Trump, I’ll defend him but not on this,” one X user posted. “Sacrificing unborn is not okay. I feel like he is trying to please everyone now.

“Human life doesn’t begin at convenience, it begins at conception. No political calculation, no vote count, and no polling number justifies turning a blind eye to the most vulnerable among us.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.