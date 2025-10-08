Sen. Lindsey Graham Speaks Out About Phone Call Tracking Scandal: 'I'm Going to Sue the Crap Out Of These People'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Tuesday on Fox News’ “Hannity” that he will sue “the crap” out of anyone in the federal government allegedly involved in monitoring his phone records in 2023, including former special counsel Jack Smith.

According to an exclusive report from Fox News on Monday, Graham and eight other GOP figures allegedly had their private communications and phone calls tracked by Smith as part of his investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Discussing the new revelations, Graham called the alleged action an “abuse of power,” noting the monitoring occurred 30 months after the incident with no reason to believe he had been involved in a crime.

“Here’s what I believe. If [President Donald Trump] had never announced he was going to run for president, none of this would have happened. They were trying to destroy his comeback. This was all orchestrated by Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, Fanni Willis, Letitia James to destroy this man, so he could not win in 2024. I’ve seen this movie before. I am going to look at what happened to me and my fellow senators,” Graham said. “If they did this without good reason and without cause, I’m going to sue the crap out of these people.”

Hannity then asked if Graham would include Smith directly, to which Graham replied, he will sue “whoever” he is able to sue.

“Whoever I can sue on behalf of the future of people who will come after me, we cannot allow the abuse of power to go … unchecked. One guy went to jail for a year in Crossfire Hurricane. [Former FBI Director James] Comey is finally being looked at after all of these years. If they don’t pay a price now, they’ll keep doing it,” Graham said. “But I just want you to understand from the time President Trump announced he was running for president in 2022, by 2023, there were 91 indictments against him for a bunch of BS.”







“Jack Smith released a document about why he thought Trump was guilty in October, right before the election, violating protocol of the Department of Justice. And October the 24th, about two weeks before the ’24 election, Jack Smith released to the public his brief regarding the allegations against Trump,” Graham added.

“This stinks to high heaven. I’m tired of it. … We’ve got new people in town to clean this mess up. And my goal is not to do this to Democrats, to make sure it’s never done to anybody in the future. And those of us that were wronged, if we were wrong[ed], pay a price!”

In 2023, as part of Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation, he and his “Arctic Frost” team allegedly tracked the phone calls of Graham and GOP Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, as well as GOP Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly.

According to an FBI official who spoke to Fox News Digital, Smith and his team were allegedly able to see the phone numbers the lawmakers called, the location the calls originated from, and the location where they were received. The alleged monitoring was reportedly due to potential calls discussing plans to contest the certification of electoral votes.

During a Department of Justice Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday with Attorney General Pam Bondi, Graham raised the alleged tracking of his calls, asking her if she thought the actions were an “abuse of power.” Bondi responded that while she could not “discuss whether there is or is not an ongoing investigation,” she said Smith and his team “wasted $50 million on what you just described, trying to put President Trump in jail prior to the election.”

