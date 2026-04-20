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In a 2008 file photo, former Virginia Gov. Mark Warner waves from the stage with his wife, Lisa Collis, and daughters Eliza, Gillian, and Madison during day two of the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado.
In a 2008 file photo, former Virginia Gov. Mark Warner waves from the stage with his wife, Lisa Collis, and daughters Eliza, Gillian, and Madison during day two of the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Sen. Mark Warner Announces the Death of His 36-Year-Old Daughter

 By Nick Givas  April 20, 2026 at 4:11pm
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Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia announced the death of his daughter Madison on Monday, following her battle with various medical complications. She was only 36.

Warner posted a statement on social media detailing her health struggles and explaining the emotional toll her death has had on his family.

“We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues,” the X post read.

“She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

He added, “We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”

The post was signed by Warner and his wife, Lisa. The couple has two other daughters: Gillian and Eliza.

Warner, 71, served one term as governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006 before successfully running for Senate in 2008.

He was re-elected in 2014, 2020, and is up for re-election in November.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posted about Warner’s daughter on X and asked for the country to join him in prayer.

“Please join me in praying for Senator Mark Warner and his family,” Lee wrote. “This is heartbreaking news.”

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Vice President J.D. Vance expressed a similar sentiment on social media, writing, “Our prayers are with Sen. Warner, his daughter, and their whole family. What a terrible loss at such a young age. May God comfort them.”

NBC News reported, “The senator’s daughter kept a low profile and little is known about her personal life.”

The network quoted a 2019 post that Warner shared on social media that included a link to a story about people who have Type 1 diabetes and the challenges they face.

“As the father of a daughter with Juvenile Diabetes, this just breaks my heart,” he added. “Congress and the pharmaceutical companies need to step up to make sure insulin is affordable and accessible for those who need it.”

There was no word as to whether Warner will be taking time off from Congress, or how this news will affect his re-election campaign.

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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