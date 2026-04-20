Sen. Mark Warner Announces the Death of His 36-Year-Old Daughter

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia announced the death of his daughter Madison on Monday, following her battle with various medical complications. She was only 36.

Warner posted a statement on social media detailing her health struggles and explaining the emotional toll her death has had on his family.

“We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues,” the X post read.

“She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

He added, “We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”

The post was signed by Warner and his wife, Lisa. The couple has two other daughters: Gillian and Eliza.

Warner, 71, served one term as governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006 before successfully running for Senate in 2008.

He was re-elected in 2014, 2020, and is up for re-election in November.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posted about Warner’s daughter on X and asked for the country to join him in prayer.

“Please join me in praying for Senator Mark Warner and his family,” Lee wrote. “This is heartbreaking news.”

Please join me in praying for Senator Mark Warner and his family. This is heartbreaking news. https://t.co/C2iEusWHMa — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 20, 2026

Vice President J.D. Vance expressed a similar sentiment on social media, writing, “Our prayers are with Sen. Warner, his daughter, and their whole family. What a terrible loss at such a young age. May God comfort them.”

Our prayers are with Sen. Warner, his daughter, and their whole family. What a terrible loss at such a young age. May God comfort them. https://t.co/7bQ147BmOK — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 20, 2026

NBC News reported, “The senator’s daughter kept a low profile and little is known about her personal life.”

The network quoted a 2019 post that Warner shared on social media that included a link to a story about people who have Type 1 diabetes and the challenges they face.

“As the father of a daughter with Juvenile Diabetes, this just breaks my heart,” he added. “Congress and the pharmaceutical companies need to step up to make sure insulin is affordable and accessible for those who need it.”

There was no word as to whether Warner will be taking time off from Congress, or how this news will affect his re-election campaign.

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