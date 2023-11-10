Sen. Marsha Blackburn Makes Big Move to Get the Epstein Flight Logs

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee says it is high time the world knew who flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane.

Media accounts have dubbed the jet that the convicted sex offender used the “Lolita Express” in reference to the young girls allegedly trafficked by Epstein.

Blackburn brought up the topic Thursday during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting at which Democrats were pushing to authorize subpoenas related to an ethics investigation into conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“And since we’re in the business of issuing subpoenas now, here are a few more that I’ve filed. A subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane,” the senator said.

"Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, I think it is very important that we identify everybody who was on that plane and how many trips they took on that plane and the destinations to which they arrived," she said.







A news release on Blackburn’s official site said the committee’s chairman, Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois, “abruptly adjourned the meeting without calling up any subpoenas.”

The Epstein subpoena bid was supported by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado in a post on X.

“How is [it] that anyone could stand against releasing these logs unless they themselves are expecting to be found on them?” Boebert said.

Marsha Blackburn just filed a subpoena to get the Epstein flight logs. How is that anyone could stand against releasing these logs unless they themselves are expecting to be found on them? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 9, 2023

Last month, the subject of the Epstein flight logs was raised in an unconventional fashion by protester Alex Rosen, who interrupted an event attended by former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to ask about her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

“Hey, Hillary. Why did your husband visit Epstein Island 26 times?” Rosen shouted as the event’s attendees began to boo him and yell.

Rosen kept yelling but was dragged out of the event.

During the trial of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges, pilot Larry Visoski said that during the years he flew Epstein’s private jet, Bill Clinton was a passenger, according to The Associated Press.

Visoski testified that he never saw any sexual incidents on the plane.

A May report in The Sun expanded that list to include former President Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, actor Kevin Spacey, model Naomi Campbell and legal scholar Alan Dershowitz.

Some flight logs were released for the period between 1995 and 2013 as part of Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, according to The Post Millennial.

However, nothing has been made public from the years beyond 2013 through 2019, when Epstein died in prison while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

On Thursday, another chapter in the Epstein saga drew to a close as a federal judge approved a settlement in a class action lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase, according to The New York Times.

The bank was accused of ignoring warnings about Epstein’s trafficking operations, which those suing the bank said it enabled by doing business with Epstein.

The report said the $290 million settlement will be divided among about 200 abuse victims.

