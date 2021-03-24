Login
Sen. McConnell Reveals Biden's 'Bipartisan' Promise Was a Lie All Along

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 24, 2021 at 3:48pm
Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s facade of bipartisanship is just an act put on for show, at least when it comes to dealing with Republicans in Congress.

The Kentucky Republican said he has barely spoken with the newly elected president since Biden took office in January, and has not been invited to the White House — despite the fact that Biden has been president for more than two months.

“I haven’t been invited to the White House, so far this administration [is] not interested in doing anything on a bipartisan basis in the political center,” McConnell said on the Fox News program “America’s Newsroom.”

“There’s been no efforts whatsoever by the president or the administration to do anything in the political center. It’s been trying to jam through everything on the hard left,” he added.

When asked for the last time Biden and McConnell spoke over the phone, the Senate minority leader said it’s been a while.

“I don’t believe I’ve spoken with him since he was sworn in,” McConnell said, though his office later clarified to CNN that the two men did speak about Burma after Biden took office.

While McConnell is the Senate minority leader, Republicans, who hold 50 seats in the upper chamber of Congress, still enjoy significant influence.

Still, Democrats have been able to squeeze certain pieces of legislation through, like the most recent stimulus package.

Biden ran on the promise of unity and bipartisanship, but opting to barely speak to the highest-ranking elected member of the Republican Party appears to directly contradict that pledge.

Of course, any conservative paying attention knew that Biden’s unity shtick was a ruse, so this is not all that surprising.

There are many issues plaguing the country right now, such as the ongoing border crisis, and improved communication could actually further the development of strong policy that would serve the best interests of the United States.

Biden is probably going to wish he collaborated with Republicans, as he likely will be forced to work with them after 2022 — if history is any guide.

Republicans have a very good chance of taking back the House majority, and the race to control the Senate is expected to be extremely competitive as well.

Like McConnell mentioned, Biden seems to take a greater interest in playing partisan politics and scraping by on narrow margins in Congress than in truly reaching across the aisle.

