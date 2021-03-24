Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s facade of bipartisanship is just an act put on for show, at least when it comes to dealing with Republicans in Congress.

The Kentucky Republican said he has barely spoken with the newly elected president since Biden took office in January, and has not been invited to the White House — despite the fact that Biden has been president for more than two months.

“I haven’t been invited to the White House, so far this administration [is] not interested in doing anything on a bipartisan basis in the political center,” McConnell said on the Fox News program “America’s Newsroom.”

“There’s been no efforts whatsoever by the president or the administration to do anything in the political center. It’s been trying to jam through everything on the hard left,” he added.

When asked for the last time Biden and McConnell spoke over the phone, the Senate minority leader said it’s been a while.

“I don’t believe I’ve spoken with him since he was sworn in,” McConnell said, though his office later clarified to CNN that the two men did speak about Burma after Biden took office.

McConnell’s office later noted that he did speak with Biden about Burma after he took office. But his office points to his comments as in context of efforts to reach bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda and says there have been no discussions with Biden about the agenda — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 24, 2021

While McConnell is the Senate minority leader, Republicans, who hold 50 seats in the upper chamber of Congress, still enjoy significant influence.

Still, Democrats have been able to squeeze certain pieces of legislation through, like the most recent stimulus package.

Senate passes Biden’s stimulus plan on party-line vote, 50-49. Dems applaud Sullivan absent — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) March 6, 2021

Biden ran on the promise of unity and bipartisanship, but opting to barely speak to the highest-ranking elected member of the Republican Party appears to directly contradict that pledge.

I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 23, 2020

The work of the next four years must be the restoration of democracy and the recovery of respect for the rule of law, and the renewal of a politics that’s about solving problems — not stoking the flames of hate and chaos. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 11, 2021

Of course, any conservative paying attention knew that Biden’s unity shtick was a ruse, so this is not all that surprising.

There are many issues plaguing the country right now, such as the ongoing border crisis, and improved communication could actually further the development of strong policy that would serve the best interests of the United States.

My definition of a crisis is when you send the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which only goes to emergencies, down to the border. This is a crisis. The Administration created it, and they own it. pic.twitter.com/mDxERtkDjK — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 17, 2021

Biden is probably going to wish he collaborated with Republicans, as he likely will be forced to work with them after 2022 — if history is any guide.

This entire border crisis has been created simply by Joe Biden’s actions and words. And now he refuses to:

❌ Visit the border communities most affected

❌ Give press access to migrant holding facilities

❌ Provide Border Patrol agents the resources they need pic.twitter.com/sIrem8zrbI — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 21, 2021

Republicans have a very good chance of taking back the House majority, and the race to control the Senate is expected to be extremely competitive as well.

Like McConnell mentioned, Biden seems to take a greater interest in playing partisan politics and scraping by on narrow margins in Congress than in truly reaching across the aisle.

