Share
Commentary

Sen. Mike Lee Has an Epic Proposal to Enhance Trump vs. Biden Debate

 By Samuel Short  May 16, 2024 at 10:28am
Share

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has a suggestion to provide a counterweight to CNN’s hosts for the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Lee stated on X on Thursday that if CNN can have its leftist hosts — Jake Tapper and Dana Bash — moderate the first debate, the second debate should have hosts from the other end of the political spectrum.

Lee suggested Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

Trending:
WNBA Superstar Plays the Race Card, Claims Caitlin Clark Benefits from Double Standard: 'Boils My Blood'

This seems appropriate considering the bias CNN possesses against Trump.

If Biden can have a homefield advantage for the first debate, then Trump should have one for the second. As it stands, the rules for the debate stage already overwhelming favor the president.

AP News reported, two debates have been scheduled.

The first will be hosted by CNN on June 27 in its Atlanta studios, with Tapper and Bash moderating and without an audience present. ABC will host the second debate on Sept. 10. While the AP also reported that ABC has not given a location, the moderators will be David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Does America deserve to see Carlson and Ingraham host a debate?

Arguably, ABC isn’t the propaganda wing of the Democratic party CNN is, but one couldn’t conclude that the network is by any means “conservative” or more favorable towards Trump’s policy positions.

Lee has the solution to Trump walking into the hornet’s nest.

If Biden truly wants to prove to voters that he has the fortitude and capability for the office above that of his rival, he should have to handle the same circumstances.

Nobody would accuse moderators in 2016 or 2020, at any point in those election cycles, of showing favoritism towards Trump, but he’s walking a hardline in June.

Tapper and Bash will do their best to prop up Biden, throw softball questions to him, and mitigate the public’s exposure to his senility.

Related:
Developing: Donald Trump Provides Real-Time Reviews of Potential VP Candidates - Report

In hoping to cross off those boxes, they will most likely impede Trump with constant interruptions, attempt to divert his efforts to bring Biden’s record under a microscope, and throw constant “gotcha” questions his way.

If we are truly striving for a middle ground, we need to forgo CNN, ABC, Carlson, and Ingraham altogether. Why not Joe Rogan? Rogan is not a hardcore leftist by any stretch but does not totally embrace conservative values unapologetically.

Granted he has his biases, but it will be impossible to find someone who doesn’t unless opting for the route of finding a foreign news correspondent who is largely uninterested in American politics — but that would present problems in itself.

Bias is a recurring problem with presidential debates not just when it favors the left.

The American people — the undecided voter — need an objective platform to hear from both candidates to make the most informed decision.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Sen. Mike Lee Has an Epic Proposal to Enhance Trump vs. Biden Debate
Nancy Pelosi, Fresh Off Her Own Debate Humiliation, Is Not Happy with Biden's Debate Decision
Taylor Swift Fans Target Travis Kelce's Christian Teammate for Song Reference in Speech - 'This is Insane'
Report: Trump's Tax Cuts End in 2025 - Demand Congress Extend Them Now
Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mocked for Performing Bizarre Musical Act in Ukrainian Bar
See more...

Conversation