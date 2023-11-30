Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on fellow Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa while she was choking Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The scary incident occurred during a Senate lunch, according to Fox News.

The Iowa senator thanked Paul on social media for his actions — and took a swipe at Democrats in the process.

“Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats,” Ernst wrote. “Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul!”

Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul! https://t.co/OJDdqpQXjR — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 30, 2023



CNN reported Ernst was hosting the lunch as it rotates among the states with the Thursday meal consisting of pork chops and ribeyes.

Before the incident, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa posted an image on X with Ernst and the food that was served.

Yummm an Iowa chop from Sen Ernst & the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association for lunch pic.twitter.com/dGYFaegwN4 — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 30, 2023

Do you know how to perform the Heimlich maneuver? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 80% (103 Votes) No: 20% (26 Votes)

Paul has been a doctor of ophthalmology since 1993, when he opened his first practice in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

CNN reported Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said of the incident, “I didn’t actually see it.”

“We’ve had that happen one other time to one of our members,” he said. “It’s kind of scary.”

Paul’s wife, Kelley Paul, also praised her husband’s quick actions.

“Senator Rand Paul, MD is a hero! Glad Senator Ernst is ok!” she said on X.

Senator Rand Paul, MD is a hero! Glad Senator Ernst is ok! https://t.co/r3k9mb7VVy — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) November 30, 2023

The doctor-turned-senator was also deemed a “hero” by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who added, “Not all heroes wear capes. Not all senators can quote Mises and Hayek — while saving lives!”

Rand Paul = HERO Not all heroes wear capes. Not all senators can quote Mises and Hayek — while saving lives! https://t.co/vZqmUTtXjF — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 30, 2023



Liz Goodwin, a reporter for The Washington Post, wrote on X that South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also praised his GOP colleague.

“God bless Rand Paul,” Graham said, according to Goodwin. “I never thought I’d say that.”

Both Paul and Ernst addressed the incident after it occurred and spoke with the senators about how to identify signs that someone is choking, CNN reported.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.