Sen. Rand Paul's Quick Thinking Saves Fellow Republican's Life
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on fellow Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa while she was choking Thursday, according to multiple reports.
The scary incident occurred during a Senate lunch, according to Fox News.
The Iowa senator thanked Paul on social media for his actions — and took a swipe at Democrats in the process.
“Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats,” Ernst wrote. “Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul!”
Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul! https://t.co/OJDdqpQXjR
— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 30, 2023
CNN reported Ernst was hosting the lunch as it rotates among the states with the Thursday meal consisting of pork chops and ribeyes.
Before the incident, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa posted an image on X with Ernst and the food that was served.
Yummm an Iowa chop from Sen Ernst & the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association for lunch pic.twitter.com/dGYFaegwN4
— Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 30, 2023
Paul has been a doctor of ophthalmology since 1993, when he opened his first practice in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
CNN reported Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said of the incident, “I didn’t actually see it.”
“We’ve had that happen one other time to one of our members,” he said. “It’s kind of scary.”
Paul’s wife, Kelley Paul, also praised her husband’s quick actions.
“Senator Rand Paul, MD is a hero! Glad Senator Ernst is ok!” she said on X.
Senator Rand Paul, MD is a hero! Glad Senator Ernst is ok! https://t.co/r3k9mb7VVy
— Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) November 30, 2023
The doctor-turned-senator was also deemed a “hero” by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who added, “Not all heroes wear capes. Not all senators can quote Mises and Hayek — while saving lives!”
Rand Paul = HERO
Not all heroes wear capes.
Not all senators can quote Mises and Hayek — while saving lives! https://t.co/vZqmUTtXjF
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 30, 2023
Liz Goodwin, a reporter for The Washington Post, wrote on X that South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also praised his GOP colleague.
“God bless Rand Paul,” Graham said, according to Goodwin. “I never thought I’d say that.”
Both Paul and Ernst addressed the incident after it occurred and spoke with the senators about how to identify signs that someone is choking, CNN reported.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.