SECTIONS
News
Print

Sen. Rick Scott: Bernie 'Can Kiss Florida Goodbye' After Praising Castro

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is pictured at a campaign rally Friday in Columbia, South Carolina, a day before coming in a distant second to former Vice President Joe Biden in the South Carolina Democratic primary.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesVermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is pictured at a campaign rally Friday in Columbia, South Carolina, a day before coming in a distant second to former Vice President Joe Biden in the South Carolina Democratic primary. Florida Sen. Rick Scott told Fox News on Friday that Sanders' comments praising the Cuban dictator Fidel Castro had sunk Sanders' chances of winning in Florida. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 1, 2020 at 10:33am
Print

Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will never carry Florida now that he has doubled down on his praise for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, according to Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

During a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Feb. 23, Sanders praised the increase in literacy that took place in Cuba during Castro’s rule. He stood by that on Tuesday in a debate in South Carolina.

“What I said is what Barack Obama said in terms of Cuba, that Cuba made progress on education,” Sanders said then, according to a CBS transcript.

The comment triggered booing from the audience, leading Sanders to launch a furious defense of his position.

But to Florida voters, many of whom fled Castro’s Cuba themselves or have family members or know others who did, the position is indefensible, said Scott, a former governor of Florida.

TRENDING: Sanders Mocks Pence & Millions of Americans' Christian Faith with Offensive Coronavirus Comment

“You can kiss Florida goodbye,” Scott said Friday on the Fox News show “America’s Newsroom,” when asked about the comments.

See the interrview below. Scott’s Sanders comments start about the 6-minute mark.

“You’re not going to have people who fought against socialism vote for it again,” Scott said.

Scott said most Democrats favor socialism, but will avoid making that public.

“Bernie Sanders is the only Democrat being honest. He says what he believes. The others are all socialists, they just aren’t saying it,” he said.

After the Fox News hosts wanted to move on, Scott had one more thing to say about Cuba.

“Let’s go back to Cuba for a second. Let’s remember Castro had firing squads. There was a lady I gave a Freedom Award to. She got her hand chopped off by the Castro regime. She complained that they would close a school in her community and got her hand chopped off. Bernie Sanders is supporting this? This is crazy,” he said.

Many on Twitter agreed with Scott and criticized Sanders

RELATED: It's Looking Like Bernie Sanders Will Sweep California

Scott had earlier criticized Sanders for his pro-Castro position.

“Bernie Sanders has made it clear that he is shamefully ignorant and has no respect for those fighting for freedom,” Scott said in a Feb. 24 statement on his website, after Sanders accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee of promoting “bigotry.”

“His comments in support of the brutal Castro regime, and now his accusations against AIPAC for ‘bigotry,’ are disgusting, but not surprising from a far-left socialist pushing an anti-Israel agenda. The United States must reject this behavior and rhetoric, and stand with those fighting for freedom, democracy and human rights,” the statement said.

Democrats also vented their disgust with Sanders, according to The New York Times.

“I’m totally disgusted and insulted,” Lourdes Diaz, a Cuban-American who is the president of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus in Broward County, told the newspaper. “Maybe this will open people’s eyes to how super, super liberal and radical Bernie is. I’m not going to defend him anymore. I’m over it.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Sen. Rick Scott: Bernie 'Can Kiss Florida Goodbye' After Praising Castro
Navy Equips Destroyer with New 'Dazzler' Laser Weapon
It's Looking Like Bernie Sanders Will Sweep California
Liberal Denver Gives Mitt Romney a Standing Ovation
Pete Davidson Walks Back Apology for Mocking Dan Crenshaw's War Injury
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×