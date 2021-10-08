Share
News

Sen. Rick Scott Exposes the Scope of Democrats' 'Staggering' Spending Spree: 'Inflation Is Not Going to Slow Down'

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 8, 2021 at 8:05am
Share

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said Friday that rising inflation will not slow down the “staggering” amount of taxpayer dollars that Democrats are spending.

During an interview Friday morning with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Scott said it’s important to look at what happened Thursday in the three-month debt ceiling extension.

“Democrats raised the debt ceiling to about $29.2 trillion, and think about this. They raised it by $480 billion, just for two months,” Scott said.

“That means they’re spending, what, $3 trillion more per year than we collect,” he said.

Trending:
Video: Biden Humiliates Himself Again, Refers to 'Everyone in This Room' While Delivering Outdoor Speech

Scott also noted the temporary measure did nothing to help in other areas of the nation’s economy.

“Democrats did nothing to save Social Security. They did nothing to protect Medicare. And by the way, look at this inflation that’s just hurting the poorest families, like my mom growing up. They did nothing to stop this inflation,” the senator said.

He noted that these financial obligations don’t include the Democrats’ efforts to pass a $3.5 trillion spending bill.

“Those numbers are without their $3.5 trillion, which is really a $5.5 trillion bill,” Scott said. “The amount of money the Democrats are spending is staggering.”

President Joe Biden has blamed former President Donald Trump for the current debt ceiling situation.

“The reason we have to raise the debt limit is, in part, because of the reckless tax and spending policies under the previous Trump administration,” Biden said on Monday.

“In four years, they incurred nearly $8 trillion. In four years, $8 trillion in additional debt and bills we have to now pay off. That’s more than a quarter of the entire debt incurred now outstanding after more than 200 years.”

Related:
Senator Says Joe Biden Is Showing 'Unprecedented Weakness' with His 'Appeasement of Terrorists'

Trump released a statement on Wednesday urging Senate Republicans to oppose the debt ceiling extension supported by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Republican Senators, do not vote for this terrible deal being pushed by folding Mitch McConnell. Stand strong for our Country. The American people are with you!” he said in a statement.

The Senate passed the extension 50-48 on Thursday to extend the government’s funding for two additional months.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
More Than 30 GOP House Members Send Letter to Biden to Demand Answers to the Border Crisis
Human Smugglers Using TikTok to Advertise Illegal Border Crossings: Report
Suspected Cartel Gunman Opens Fire on National Guard Stationed at Border, Video Reportedly Shows
Sen. Rick Scott Exposes the Scope of Democrats' 'Staggering' Spending Spree: 'Inflation Is Not Going to Slow Down'
Haitian Migrants Have Located 'The Gap,' a 'New Route' to Illegally Enter the US
See more...

Conversation