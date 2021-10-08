Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said Friday that rising inflation will not slow down the “staggering” amount of taxpayer dollars that Democrats are spending.

During an interview Friday morning with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Scott said it’s important to look at what happened Thursday in the three-month debt ceiling extension.

“Democrats raised the debt ceiling to about $29.2 trillion, and think about this. They raised it by $480 billion, just for two months,” Scott said.

“That means they’re spending, what, $3 trillion more per year than we collect,” he said.

.@SenRickScott says the inflation will not slow with the ‘staggering’ amount of money Democrats are spending. pic.twitter.com/83b7RcSD11 — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) October 8, 2021

Scott also noted the temporary measure did nothing to help in other areas of the nation’s economy.

“Democrats did nothing to save Social Security. They did nothing to protect Medicare. And by the way, look at this inflation that’s just hurting the poorest families, like my mom growing up. They did nothing to stop this inflation,” the senator said.

He noted that these financial obligations don’t include the Democrats’ efforts to pass a $3.5 trillion spending bill.

“Those numbers are without their $3.5 trillion, which is really a $5.5 trillion bill,” Scott said. “The amount of money the Democrats are spending is staggering.”

President Joe Biden has blamed former President Donald Trump for the current debt ceiling situation.

“The reason we have to raise the debt limit is, in part, because of the reckless tax and spending policies under the previous Trump administration,” Biden said on Monday.

“In four years, they incurred nearly $8 trillion. In four years, $8 trillion in additional debt and bills we have to now pay off. That’s more than a quarter of the entire debt incurred now outstanding after more than 200 years.”

“The reason we have to raise the debt limit is, in part, because of the reckless tax and spend policies under the previous Trump Admin,” President Biden says. “In four years, they incurred nearly $8 trillion.” pic.twitter.com/M7uyFKXNM5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2021

Trump released a statement on Wednesday urging Senate Republicans to oppose the debt ceiling extension supported by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Republican Senators, do not vote for this terrible deal being pushed by folding Mitch McConnell. Stand strong for our Country. The American people are with you!” he said in a statement.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Republican Senators, do not vote for this terrible deal being pushed by folding Mitch McConnell. Stand strong for our Country. The American people are with you!” pic.twitter.com/kOg105ODWV — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 7, 2021

The Senate passed the extension 50-48 on Thursday to extend the government’s funding for two additional months.

