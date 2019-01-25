Republican Florida Senator Urges Trump To Use Emergency Powers To End Immigration Crisis

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said President Donald Trump should use his emergency powers to bring an end to the current immigration crisis on “America’s Newsroom” Friday.

Scott said if he were in Trump’s position he’d be angry with Congress, but would still do everything in his power to get the job done.

“If I was the president, I would be so frustrated right now,” Scott said. “He’s thinking about using his emergency power.

“When I was governor, we had a crisis, I said what can I do? I will do everything I can to solve that crisis. That’s exactly what the president ought to be doing. That is actually his job.

“And he should be furious with Congress right now for not funding the border and opening the government.”

Scott said he blames both parties on Capitol Hill for the current gridlock and it’s childish of Democrats to walk away from negotiations altogether.

“I’m disappointed in everybody. Everybody is to blame for this,” Scott added.

“Think about this. I’m a business guy. You don’t walk away from negotiations. You don’t go home and quit.

“Nancy Pelosi has sent House members home. You don’t do that. Chuck Schumer shut down funding the coast guard. People that defend our freedom, worry about our borders, things like that. Don’t do that. You stick around, you stay here and you get something done.

“How(ever) difficult it might be, you do it,” he concluded.

