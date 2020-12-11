Although Election Day was more than a month ago, questions about the validity of the 2020 presidential election still hang heavy in the air.

For this reason, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has set a hearing for Wednesday to get to the bottom of some of what its chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson, has called “irregularities.”

In his statement announcing the hearing, the Wisconsin Republican said he was “mindful that many of the issues that have been raised have been, and will continue to be, appropriately resolved in the courts.”

However, he noted that “apparent irregularities that have not been fully examined” leave many Americans skeptical of the election results.

“That is not a sustainable state of affairs for our country,” Johnson said. “The only way to resolve suspicions is with full transparency and public awareness. That will be the goal of the hearing.”

Regardless of whether there were irregularities or they had any material impact on the overall outcome, it would seem politicians on both sides of the aisle would support such a hearing.

Instead, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has urged Republicans to shut it down, according to Politico.

“When is this nonsense detrimental to our democracy going to end?” the New York Democrat whined from the Senate floor Thursday. “To use a Senate committee to spread misinformation about our own elections, it’s beyond the pale.”

Schumer called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to muzzle Johnson and stop President Donald Trump from challenging the election results over alleged voter fraud and irregularities.

All 50 states have certified their votes, and the Electoral College is expected to meet Monday to cast ballots that will make former Vice President Joe Biden the president-elect.

Despite all of the bloviating from the left about Trump just being a sore loser, there are serious allegations that haven’t been completely vetted yet.

There were the “suitcases” full of votes in Georgia and sworn affidavits about hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots vanishing, not to mention the simple logical problem of how Republicans managed to thwart the “blue wave” and flip several seats in the House of Representatives while still losing the presidency.

In addition, 18 states have signed on to a Texas lawsuit challenging the election results on the basis that other states’ irregularities and fraud hindered the ability to hold a free national election.

None of this means that these allegations are true or that they would have even had a major impact on election results, but they deserve the proper serious scrutiny and resolution, one way or another.

According to a tweet from CNN’s Manu Raju with Johnson’s statement, the senator “told reporters he wouldn’t rule out joining an effort to challenge a state’s results when Congress meets in a joint session on January 6. ‘It depends on what we find out,’ he said.”

Ron Johnson noticed the below hearing on the 2020 election results next week and told reporters he wouldn’t rule out joining an effort to challenge a state’s results when Congress meets in a joint session on January 6. “It depends on what we find out,” he said. pic.twitter.com/1sLQ66vlsa — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 9, 2020

Overturning a national election doesn’t seem like a realistic remedy at this point, but there’s no reason to ignore these serious allegations anyway, especially since there were factors such as unprecedented numbers of mail-in ballots and historic voter turnout.

Johnson has it right that Americans need a full postmortem on this election in order to accept the results and move on.

If there was no fraud or other problems with the election, what do Schumer and the Democrats have to be afraid of?

