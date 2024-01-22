The three pillars of a conservative society are God, family and country. A potential GOP vice presidential candidate would want to check off all three boxes.

Tim Scott, the Republican senator from South Carolina, is set to check the one box he has left unchecked for a long time — marriage. Scott can’t have a traditional family without being married to the woman he loves, now can he?

A day after he endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, Scott on Saturday proposed to his girlfriend, Mindy Noce, on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, according to Fox News.

You can’t have a marriage unless the potential bride-to-be accepts the proposal. Noce did just that. She said “YES.”

She said YES. Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord” – Proverbs 18:22 pic.twitter.com/FhspUVmSkY — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) January 22, 2024

Not only did Scott post the joyful occasion on X for all the world to see, he also quoted Proverbs 18:22, “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.”

Scott already serves his country as a United States senator, and he makes no secret of the role his religious beliefs play in his life.

So he has now all three boxes checked — God, family and country. That looks good should Trump opt to choose him as a running mate when and if the time comes.

Do you think Tim Scott would make a good VP? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (1146 Votes) No: 9% (118 Votes)

Whatever happens in the presidential race, Congratulations, Senator Scott, on your betrothal!

Scott, 58, called his engagement the second most important decision behind becoming a Christian, according to Fox. There are two of the three pillars again, underscoring that Scott is a solid conservative.

When Scott was a presidential contender in the 2024 race, the long-time bachelor introduced Noce during a debate in November. According to Fox, the two of them met at church about a year ago where they bonded over Bible study.

Scott waited until after he endorsed Trump to propose to Noce.

On Sunday, Scott told former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, host of Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy,” that, “Going to the beach and getting on one knee, and asking Mindy to marry me was so much more important than anything else, and I wanted to make sure that that sacred day would not be disturbed by anything political.”

Well done, Senator Scott.

Scott is said to be in the running to be Trump’s pick for VP should Trump win the GOP nomination, according to the New York Post. But he’s not alone.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio and Trump’s former press secretary and current of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders are also in the running. There’s even some speculation about conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

As for Scott, his history as a conservative shows his willingness to serve his country.

Scott told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday he’s ready to help elect Donald Trump “in my home state of South Carolina for the next four or five weeks, and then beyond.”

That sounds like he is open to the possibility of serving as vice president should he be asked.

In the meantime, he’s got a wedding to plan. The three pillars of conservative society each must get their due.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.