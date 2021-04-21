Georgia business owner and U.S. Air Force veteran Kelvin King has announced that he will run for the Republican nomination of senator in the 2022 general election, in hopes of defeating recently elected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

King is hoping to take back the seat that was once held by former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost in a narrow runoff election to Warnock on Jan. 5.

“We have to decide right now if we’re going to be knocked down or knocked out,” King told Fox News during an interview Wednesday. “Personally, I’m ready to take back the state and fight for our future and the future of our country.”

The construction company owner and veteran is running as a populist outsider, kick-starting his campaign on the messaging that former President Donald Trump established.

“We have these career politicians and woke corporations and even this overall cancel culture, they’re all empowered while our families and small businesses and people like us are just left to pay the price,” he added.

“It’s just not right. Frankly, we need to un-cancel America and be proud of who we are.”

King referred to the incumbent senator as “extreme” and suggested that he is much farther left than where most Georgians stand politically.

“His policy positions, they’re very left-leaning and he just doesn’t have our values. In Georgia we value life, we value the Second Amendment,” he said regarding Warnock.

King and his wife Janelle King are both prominent African-American supporters of the former president, and his candidacy may help the Republican Party make inroads in the community.

Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff both won Georgia seats somewhat unexpectedly earlier this year, as many conservative voters are believed to have self-suppressed due to concerns over voter fraud, in addition to high minority support for the Democratic candidates.

However, this seat should be fairly easy for any Republican to win back if they do three things.

First, Republicans have to restore confidence among reliably conservative voters that their vote matters and is counted.

Second, they need to promote an optimistic message to voters in the Atlanta suburbs, reminding them of all the tangible and praiseworthy policies the Republican Party stands for.

And finally, there is a necessity to reach out to African-American voters to have a round-table discussion concerning matters of high importance in the community in Georgia.

Georgia will be ground zero once again for Republicans seeking to take back Congress, but they need to make sure their strategy is bold and all-encompassing.

“I was born and raised here in Georgia … I’m a product of the American dream,” King said. “That’s what we’re looking for right now. I’m a great representation of that and I want to make sure that future generations have that same opportunity.”

