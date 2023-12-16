I so sorely wish I could say I was saddened, disappointed, horrified or even just shocked by any of this sordid story (and to be fair, there is a ray of light at the end of this all.)

But given the general state of both this country and its leadership, this abjectly awful story isn’t just believable — it’s honestly not that far off from what you’d expect from Washington, D.C., at this juncture in time.

An explosive and damning exclusive report from the Daily Caller revealed that it had obtained a pornographic video that appeared to have been filmed in a Senate hearing room.

WARNING: The rest of this story will include graphic descriptions that some readers will find disturbing.

“Leaked amateur pornography shows a congressional staffer having anal sex with an unknown man,” the Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers wrote in the scathing exclusive.

Rodgers, the Daily Caller’s chief national correspondent, added: “The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing.

“It appears to be unprotected sex.”

An unnamed source told Rodgers that the room appears to be Senate Room Hart 216, otherwise known as “The Judiciary Room.”

(It may very well be known by a different name soon enough.)

Should these men be arrested? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1509 Votes) No: 2% (33 Votes)

For obvious reasons, The Western Journal will not post any of the blurred video obtained by the Caller.

The Daily Caller blurred those videos because of both the nature of the content, as well as the fact that the outlet could not independently verify the identities of the men involved, or whom they may work for.

“Daily Caller has not confirmed the identities of either party in the amateur porn video,” the report notes. “Daily Caller reviewed the chat where the video leaked and confirmed it was shared in a private group for gay men in politics.”

That didn’t stop others from seemingly outing the alleged perpetrators.

The Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs took to X to suggest that the person in question is a staffer who works (for now) for Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin.

Probably not the best day to be a comms staffer for Ben Cardin pic.twitter.com/yLd09s1WOF — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 15, 2023

Jacobs’ X post was picked up and seemingly confirmed by Republican Georgia Rep. Mike Collins, who posted: “Cardin staff wildin’. Making porn at work and yelling ‘free Palestine’ at a Jewish congressman?

“I have a question: how long would Cardin’s filmmaker last in a free Palestine?”

Conservative journalist Greg Price took to X to report that it was, in fact, a Cardin staffer named Aidan Maese-Czeropski.

Can confirm that the @SenatorCardin staffer who filmed himself having sex in a senate hearing room is this guy. Aidan Maese-Czeropski. He’s also the same guy who yelled “Free Palestine” at Jewish Rep. Max Miller on Wednesday. https://t.co/nM9uzWIYg9 pic.twitter.com/ULffKqj8eY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 15, 2023

Now, if this was the end of the story (and this writer so wishes it were) it would be an obvious and glaring black mark on the state of society that gay porn was being made in a place of legislation and lawmaking.

But there’s one more infuriating wrinkle to include: The idiot (alleged) staffer accused of filming the gay porn isn’t even a little contrite — if anything, the moron is now trying to play victim.

Here’s Price, again, sharing a snippet of a Maese-Czeropski LinkedIn post:

BREAKING: Aidan Maese-Czeropski posts a statement on LinkedIn after having sex in a senate hearing room where he says that he is “being attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda” and that “I would never disrespect my workplace.” https://t.co/IwscrA2chv pic.twitter.com/CLcLL36C9D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2023

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” the embattled staffer wrote.

First of all, no. This is not an LGBT issue.

This could’ve been straight porn being filmed in the Senate, and it would’ve been outrageously wrong, abhorrent and degrading.

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment,” Maese-Czeropski began, in perhaps the understatement of the century, “I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.”

He added: “Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

Look, this writer doesn’t know if Maese-Czeropski is the one who is actually in the graphic video obtained by the Daily Caller.

Frankly, this writer doesn’t care all that much, because focusing on his identity is losing the forest for the trees.

The point is: American decency has frayed to the point where average American people, regardless of who they actually are or whom they work for, are treating the Senate like Sodom and Gomorrah.

If you can’t see the problem with that, in and of itself, please, leave this country.

But while this writer may not care who did what in a Senate chamber … Maese-Czeropski’s boss apparently did.

On Saturday, Cardin put out a statement simply stating that Maese-Czeropski was no longer working at the Senate.

In perhaps the smallest glimmer of good news to emerge from all of this, Politico is reporting that Cardin put out a statement: “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.”

It added: “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.