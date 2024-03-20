In an emphatic outcome that stamped Ohio as Trump Country, businessman Bernie Moreno rode former President Donald Trump’s endorsement to victory in Tuesday’s Republican U.S. Senate primary.

According to The New York Times, Moreno finished with 50.5 percent of the vote. Matt Dolan finished second at 32.9 percent with Frank LaRose third at 16.6 percent. Moreno won every Ohio county.

Moreno faces Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.

The Times described Moreno as “a wealthy former car dealer who has never held elected office,” who faced two opponents with far more political experience. LaRose is Ohio’s Secretary of State and Dolan is a state senator who was backed by Ohio’s sitting governor.

However, Moreno had one thing his more experienced opponents lacked: Trump’s endorsement.

“I want to thank President Trump for all he did for me, for this campaign, for his unwavering support, for his love of this country. Because I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone who loves this country the way he does,” Moreno said in his victory speech, according to NBC.

“An endorsement from Donald J. Trump is the most powerful endorsement in modern political history. There’s never been anything like it before — probably won’t be anything like it afterwards,” Moreno said, according to Fox News.

Trump’s support “was probably decisive,” he said, adding, “I wear with honor my endorsement from President Trump.”

Will Republicans win a majority in the Senate in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (148 Votes) No: 3% (4 Votes)

“I think it was a victory for the [Trump] agenda. For the America First agenda,” said.

Bernie Moreno just got off the phone with President Trump – He thanked him and says we have an opportunity now to retire the old commie and send him to the retirement home 🏠 He sounds like a keeper Ohio 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pEWR20WmE8 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 20, 2024

Dolan, who did not seek Trump’s backing, noted that “I think it’s pretty self-evident that Donald Trump’s endorsement for Bernie Moreno was a key factor for Bernie winning.”

The win was Trump’s second Ohio senatorial triumph. The former president backed Sen. J.D. Vance in 2022.

Trump also scored a win as state Rep. Derek Merrin, who Trump backed, won the GOP primary in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

“Donald Trump is the most important endorsement in Ohio, bar none,” GOP strategist Mike Biundo said.

“Trump moves numbers and helps to hand victories to those he endorses. It’s just a fact,” he said.

Moreno said the victory was only a first step.

“I think what we have to do now is [have] a fully united party,” Moreno said, according to NBC. “Understand we have one mission, which is to get rid of Sherrod Brown.”

“We have an opportunity now to retire the old commie, and send him to a retirement home and save this country, because that’s what we’re going to do,” Moreno said in speaking of Brown, according to the Associated Press.

Brown is President Joe Biden’s “absolute enabler” in the Senate and a “lapdog” for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.