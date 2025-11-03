Hypocrisy, thy name is Democrat.

Alas, the same held true 170 years ago, which allows us to detect an ominous pattern.

For instance, Maine Democratic Senate hopeful Graham Platner has suffered no meaningful political consequences, and in fact sees his candidacy as “strengthened” following recent disturbing revelations, including his Nazi tattoo and a history of reprehensible online comments.

“It is amusing for me to watch the campaign described in the media as collapsing or falling apart — when internally, we frankly have not felt this strong since the beginning,” the candidate told NBC News following an event Sunday at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine. “It hasn’t sunk my campaign. In fact, it seems, in many ways, it’s strengthened us.”

Not even the departure of several prominent staffers has hindered Platner’s pursuit of political power.

“We find ourselves now in a significantly stronger position, team-wise,” he said. “While we lost some people, we’ve kept almost everybody, and people that have stayed are galvanized and committed.”

One simply cannot invent such stories.

After spending years demonizing President Donald Trump and his supporters as bigots, fascists, and yes, even Nazis, Democrats have nonetheless rallied behind a candidate with an actual Nazi tattoo.

In fact, their Trump Derangement Syndrome has played a role in their rationalization of Platner’s continued candidacy.

“If you look at the controversies surrounding the current president, this is nothing,” event attendee Michael Bukowski hilariously insisted.

Competing against Gov. Janet Mills for the Democratic nomination, Platner hopes to unseat longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the 2026 midterm elections.

What, then, should we make of hypocritical Democrats’ continued support for a man with an actual Nazi tattoo?

It is simple: History never precisely repeats itself, but human nature also never changes. Thus, modern Democrats’ behavior should not surprise us at all.

Perhaps, though, it should alarm us for what it reveals about the present state of our political divide.

In the years preceding the American Civil War, many Southerners denounced abolitionists as violent fanatics. Above all, slaveholders feared slave rebellions, which they accused Northern anti-slavery advocates of fomenting.

On May 22, 1856, however, the increasingly unhinged pro-slavery cause revealed its true nature. Democratic Rep. Preston Brooks of South Carolina entered the Senate chamber and used his cane to savagely bludgeon abolitionist Republican Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts near the point of death.

Brooks’ pro-slavery Democrat constituents applauded him and overwhelmingly re-elected him. Some sent him new canes.

The people who raised alarms about abolitionist rhetoric and slave rebellions had themselves sanctioned the near-murder of a Northern senator.

That was the Democratic Party of 1856, and it is the Democratic Party of 2025. Nothing else, for instance, could explain Democrats’ vile, demonic celebrations of conservative Christian Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September.

In short, the most unhinged Democrats — the majority of today’s party — care nothing about moral or intellectual consistency. They never have.

